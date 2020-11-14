Man, 56, dies following three-vehicle crash near Inverness airport

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have confirmed a male driver has died following a crash near Castle Stuart yesterday.

The incident, that involved a Renault Clio, a Honda Civic and a Mercedes Vito van, happened on the B9039 Newton of Petty to Ardersier road around 5.20pm.

The 56-year-old and sole occupant of the Renault Clio and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Civic was taken to Raigmore Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the Mercedes was uninjured.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family and friends at this time.

“The road was closed for around seven hours yesterday, to allow for an investigation at the scene, and we are continuing work today to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

“In particular, we would be keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision itself, or who may have seen any of the vehicles involved prior to the incident. We would also be keen to receive any potential dashcam footage from the area.”

Anyone with information, or who could help the investigation, is urged to call police on 101.