Dash-cam appeal after woman knocked down at pedestrian crossing in Inverness

by Cheryl Livingstone
December 5, 2020, 4:38 pm Updated: December 5, 2020, 4:39 pm
The incident happened at Shore Street roundabout in Inverness

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was knocked down at a pedestrian crossing in Inverness.

The 52-year-old was at the Shore Street roundabout when she was struck by a blue Seat Leon.

The incident happened on Thursday at 3pm.

Sergeant Stuart Fitzpatrick from Burnett Road police station said: “This has been a frightening experience for those involved. We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or how may have dash-cam footage to come forward.”

“Anyone with any information can call 101.”

