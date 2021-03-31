Market Brae Steps in Inverness closed due to falling masonry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Market Braes Steps in Inverness has been closed due to fallen masonry.

Highland Council has made the decision to shut the stone city centre stairs until work can be undertaken to ensure the safety of the public can be ensured.

It is not yet known when the steps can be reopened.

A council roads inspector reported that masonry had fallen from a chimney/gable end of a property at 20 Market Braes Step.

The building has been inspected by the local authority’s building standards surveyor and a decision was made to close the site to the public.

The council is now trying to contact the owner of the property so that they can decide on what can be done to amend the gable wall of the building to allow the shop and steps to be reopened.

A Highland Council spokeswoman added: “With the Easter weekend public holiday this weekend, the Council is unable to confirm when remedial works will be started/completed to allow the steps to be re-opened.”

It is not known what caused the masonry to fall.

