Man taken to hospital after crash on A96 near Inverness By Lauren Robertson January 21, 2022, 1:46 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 1:52 pm One man has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A96. The incident occurred near Tornagrain and consequently blocked a section of the Aberdeen to Inverness road. Witnesses say the Volkswagen Golf appears to have have collided with a lamp post near the turn-off for the outdoor nursery. The road remains partially blocked. Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing. A police spokeswoman said: "Around 11:30am on Friday January 21 police received reports of a crash involving one vehicle on the A96 Tornagrain near Inverness. "A man was taken to Raigmore Hospital. The road remains partially blocked."