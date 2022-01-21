Man taken to hospital after crash on A96 near Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One man has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A96.

The incident occurred near Tornagrain and consequently blocked a section of the Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Witnesses say the Volkswagen Golf appears to have have collided with a lamp post near the turn-off for the outdoor nursery.

The road remains partially blocked.

Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 11:30am on Friday January 21 police received reports of a crash involving one vehicle on the A96 Tornagrain near Inverness.

“A man was taken to Raigmore Hospital. The road remains partially blocked.”