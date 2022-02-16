Inverness Riverside Way: Councillors to decide future of one-way system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverness Riverside Way: Councillors to decide future of one-way system

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
February 16, 2022, 11:45 am
Riverside Way in Inverness.

Councillors will decide on Thursday whether to make the one-way system at Inverness’s Riverside Way permanent.

Transport planners recommend keeping the one-way system in place, with a contraflow cycle path.

They say the route is part of a long-term vision to make Inverness Scotland’s cycling city.

Without it, the council risks losing a further £1.5 million active travel investment.

Opponents say the scheme has created a “rat run” at the Bught Lane junction and increased speeding.

Consultation woes

The public consultation ran this summer on the website Commonplace. It included a consultation to extend the Traffic Regulation Order, which would keep the one-way system in place.

Separately, the council consulted on a long-term vision for the area. This included a concept design seeking views on six key sections of the road.

Council officers brought the initial findings to November’s meeting of Inverness area committee.

However, the process was thrown into chaos when councillors said there were “serious omissions” in the report.

It transpired that 28 consultation responses were not included. Officers defended the process, saying it was ‘best practice’ to only include responses with validated email addresses.

However, local members said they wanted to see all the responses.

The amended, full report for tomorrow’s Inverness Area Committee meeting includes 14 objections and 18 notes of support.

The majority of responses favour a one-way traffic flow, with contraflow cycle lane. This is the option councillors are asked to approve.

Speeding ‘not a concern’ says council

Ballifeary Community Council sent a lengthy email objecting “in the strongest possible terms”.

Community councillors are concerned that the one-way system has led to increased traffic and speeding.

The council says the changes have led to 340 more vehicles a day travelling westbound on Riverside Way, a peak flow of 141 cars an hour.

The council says that Road Safety GB counts anything under 400 cars an hour as low traffic.

The one-way traffic system at Inverness Castle. Picture by Jason Hedges

On Ballifeary Road, the council says their latest data shows an average speed of 20.9mph northbound and 21.4mph southbound.

However, no data is available for the past month due to a technical issue with the council’s speed indicator device.

Of the 14 objections, 10 people expressed similar concerns about increased traffic on Ballifeary Road.

Seven people were concerned about road safety, and half wanted the road to revert to two-way traffic.

Despite these concerns, the consultation received more notes of support than objections. Of the 18 positive replies, many spoke about encouraging cycling and family use, while six people welcomed the ‘green’ benefits of active travel.

The changes to Riverside Way are part of the controversial changes to city roads brought in under the Sustrans Places for Everyone scheme.

 

