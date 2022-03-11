Mental health charity Mikeysline named Highland third sector organisation of the year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness mental health charity Mikeysline has been named Highland third sector organisation of the year at an awards ceremony.

The charity, headquartered in Academy Street, Inverness, received the award at the Highland Third Sector Interface (HTSI) Awards at Strathpeffer Pavilion.

Mikeysline is a charity that centres around people struggling with their mental health

It has also been a champion of reducing the stigma attached to mental health and suicide.

HTSI Awards judges were impressed by Mikeysline’s dedication to championing much-needed changes to the approach to mental health and suicide in the Highlands.

They also acknowledged the charity had made gains since it was first established in 2015 by offering support to people across the regions.

The charity has had a major profile boost over the last year due to its work with people negatively impacted by the pandemic.

In addition to Inverness, Mikeysline also has two other bases across the Highlands, at Tesco in Tain and Am Bothan Community Café near Skiach.

‘Destigmatise the conversation surrounding mental health’

Emily Stokes, chief executive of Mikeysline, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been named third sector organisation of the year.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for so many people in the Highlands and Moray, and we are so pleased to be able to offer support to those who need it most.

“Sadly, the suicide rate in the Highlands is significantly higher than elsewhere in Scotland so it’s clear that more needs to be done to destigmatise the conversation surrounding mental health and suicide.

“In the last year, we have invested in new hives across the Highlands to offer increased face-to-face support; launched new services specifically aimed at young people and men; and added four more options to our text-based listening service, with WhatsApp being the most recent additional option.

“We’d like to thank the judges at HTSI for recognising the work that we do, and for supporting us as we continue to expand our services across the region.

“We want everyone that may be struggling to know that it’s ok not to be ok, and that help and support is available.”