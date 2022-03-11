Mental health charity Mikeysline named Highland third sector organisation of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mental health charity Mikeysline named Highland third sector organisation of the year

By Ross Hempseed
March 11, 2022, 10:44 am Updated: March 11, 2022, 11:20 am
Mikeysline
Left to right: Marina Finlayson, Beth Simco, Bonnie McColl, Emily Stokes, and Donna Smith.

Inverness mental health charity Mikeysline has been named Highland third sector organisation of the year at an awards ceremony.

The charity, headquartered in Academy Street, Inverness, received the award at the Highland Third Sector Interface (HTSI) Awards at Strathpeffer Pavilion.

Mikeysline is a charity that centres around people struggling with their mental health

It has also been a champion of reducing the stigma attached to mental health and suicide.

HTSI Awards judges were impressed by Mikeysline’s dedication to championing much-needed changes to the approach to mental health and suicide in the Highlands.

They also acknowledged the charity had made gains since it was first established in 2015 by offering support to people across the regions.

The charity has had a major profile boost over the last year due to its work with people negatively impacted by the pandemic.

In addition to Inverness, Mikeysline also has two other bases across the Highlands, at Tesco in Tain and Am Bothan Community Café near Skiach.

‘Destigmatise the conversation surrounding mental health’

Emily Stokes, chief executive of Mikeysline, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have been named third sector organisation of the year.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for so many people in the Highlands and Moray, and we are so pleased to be able to offer support to those who need it most.

“Sadly, the suicide rate in the Highlands is significantly higher than elsewhere in Scotland so it’s clear that more needs to be done to destigmatise the conversation surrounding mental health and suicide.

“In the last year, we have invested in new hives across the Highlands to offer increased face-to-face support; launched new services specifically aimed at young people and men; and added four more options to our text-based listening service, with WhatsApp being the most recent additional option.

“We’d like to thank the judges at HTSI for recognising the work that we do, and for supporting us as we continue to expand our services across the region.

“We want everyone that may be struggling to know that it’s ok not to be ok, and that help and support is available.”

