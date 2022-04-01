Photos and videos of Polvanie View incident in Inverness wanted by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Inverness

Photos and videos of Polvanie View incident in Inverness wanted by police

By Lauren Robertson
April 1, 2022, 5:47 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 6:16 pm
Police presence at Polvanie View in Inverness. Picture by Brian Smith.
Police presence at Polvanie View in Inverness. Picture by Brian Smith.

Police have launched an online portal for the public to submit information following a major incident in Inverness.

Emergency services responded to a concern for a person report on Thursday afternoon and found a flat on fire and a masked man outside.

Polvanie View remained cordoned off on Friday morning after a 40-year-old man was shot then arrested by police.

A spokeswoman for Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) has now confirmed police have referred themselves for an internal investigation following the shooting.

Locals living in and around the area who witnessed the incident are now being asked to submit photos and information to help police with their investigation.

Emergency services at Polvanie View. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Public appeal for information

Anyone with information including photographs, CCTV or dashcam footage that may support the police’s investigation can submit them on the online portal.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett reassured those living in the area.

He said: “We want to reassure the public that this incident is contained and there is no threat to the wider public.

“There will be extra patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns should contact police.

“We would also ask anybody with any information or footage from the incident to get in touch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal