Photos and videos of Polvanie View incident in Inverness wanted by police

Police have launched an online portal for the public to submit information following a major incident in Inverness.

Emergency services responded to a concern for a person report on Thursday afternoon and found a flat on fire and a masked man outside.

Polvanie View remained cordoned off on Friday morning after a 40-year-old man was shot then arrested by police.

A spokeswoman for Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) has now confirmed police have referred themselves for an internal investigation following the shooting.

Locals living in and around the area who witnessed the incident are now being asked to submit photos and information to help police with their investigation.

Public appeal for information

Anyone with information including photographs, CCTV or dashcam footage that may support the police’s investigation can submit them on the online portal.

Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett reassured those living in the area.

He said: “We want to reassure the public that this incident is contained and there is no threat to the wider public.

“There will be extra patrols in the area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns should contact police.

“We would also ask anybody with any information or footage from the incident to get in touch.”