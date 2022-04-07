One person taken to hospital after two crashes within 10 minutes and five miles on A96 near Balloch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
One person taken to hospital after two crashes within 10 minutes and five miles on A96 near Balloch

By Lauren Taylor
April 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 7, 2022, 7:14 pm
Fire crews used cutting equipment at the one-car crash near Balloch. Supplied by JasperImage.
One person has been taken to hospital after two crashes within 10 minutes happened on the A96 Inverness to Nairn road within five miles of each other.

The alarm was raised around 3.30pm to reports of a one-vehicle crash on the A96 near Balloch.

Police have confirmed that one person was taken to hospital following the accident.

A spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash at the junction of the A96 and Barn Church Road at Balloch, Inverness around 3.30pm on Thursday, April 7.

“The incident involved a single vehicle and one person has been taken to hospital.

“The road was fully reopened around 5.15pm.”

Further along the A96 there was a two-car crash near Dalcross. Picture by JasperImage.

Earlier, there were reports of a two-car crash on the busy Highland route at Dalcross around the same time.

A spokeswoman from the fire service confirmed that crews from Inverness and Nairn were called to the scene. They used hydraulic cutting equipment on one of the vehicles.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended a two-vehicle crash on the A96 near Dalcross at around 3.20pm on Thursday April 7.

“Emergency services attended and the drivers were checked over.”

