One person taken to hospital after two crashes within 10 minutes and five miles on A96 near Balloch

One person has been taken to hospital after two crashes within 10 minutes happened on the A96 Inverness to Nairn road within five miles of each other.

The alarm was raised around 3.30pm to reports of a one-vehicle crash on the A96 near Balloch.

Police have confirmed that one person was taken to hospital following the accident.

A spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash at the junction of the A96 and Barn Church Road at Balloch, Inverness around 3.30pm on Thursday, April 7.

“The incident involved a single vehicle and one person has been taken to hospital.

“The road was fully reopened around 5.15pm.”

Earlier, there were reports of a two-car crash on the busy Highland route at Dalcross around the same time.

A spokeswoman from the fire service confirmed that crews from Inverness and Nairn were called to the scene. They used hydraulic cutting equipment on one of the vehicles.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended a two-vehicle crash on the A96 near Dalcross at around 3.20pm on Thursday April 7.

“Emergency services attended and the drivers were checked over.”