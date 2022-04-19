Missing man, David Mooney, spotted via CCTV at Inverness train station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Mooney who went missing over the Easter weekend, was seen via CCTV at Inverness train station on Monday, April 18.

The 43-year-old went missing while on a fishing trip in the north-west Highlands over the Easter weekend.

Originally from Paisley, Mr Mooney was at Loch Cluanie near Invergarry with friends when he left the area unexpectedly around 1.30 pm on Sunday, April 17.

Police believe he travelled by bus to Inverness, where he was last seen at the train station around 3.50 pm on Monday, April 18.

Mr Mooney is described as 5ft 7ins with a medium build and short black hair.

CCTV footage from the train station shows Mr Mooney alone wearing different clothing.

When he left Loch Cluanie, he was wearing a black Berghaus jacket, green fishing trousers, black trainers and a yellow woolly hat.

In the CCTV image, Mr Mooney is wearing a grey hoodie and dark grey joggers.

Police are increasingly concerned and describe it as “out of character” for Mr Mooney not to contact friends or family.

Anyone who has information about David Mooney’s whereabouts or who thinks they may have seen him is asked to please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2423 of Sunday, April 17, 2022.