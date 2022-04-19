Missing man, David Mooney, spotted via CCTV at Inverness train station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Inverness

Missing man, David Mooney, spotted via CCTV at Inverness train station

By Ross Hempseed
April 19, 2022, 4:09 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 4:56 pm
David Mooney, spotted at Inverness train station.
David Mooney, spotted at Inverness train station.

David Mooney who went missing over the Easter weekend, was seen via CCTV at Inverness train station on Monday, April 18.

The 43-year-old went missing while on a fishing trip in the north-west Highlands over the Easter weekend.

Originally from Paisley, Mr Mooney was at Loch Cluanie near Invergarry with friends when he left the area unexpectedly around 1.30 pm on Sunday, April 17.

Police believe he travelled by bus to Inverness, where he was last seen at the train station around 3.50 pm on Monday, April 18.

Mr Mooney is described as 5ft 7ins with a medium build and short black hair.

CCTV footage from the train station shows Mr Mooney alone wearing different clothing.

When he left Loch Cluanie, he was wearing a black Berghaus jacket, green fishing trousers, black trainers and a yellow woolly hat.

In the CCTV image, Mr Mooney is wearing a grey hoodie and dark grey joggers.

Police are increasingly concerned and describe it as “out of character” for Mr Mooney not to contact friends or family.

Anyone who has information about David Mooney’s whereabouts or who thinks they may have seen him is asked to please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2423 of Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal