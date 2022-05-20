Inverness streets sealed off after 20-year-old-man assaulted in city centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 20-year-old man was assaulted in Inverness city centre.

A street in a quiet area has been cordoned off as police undertake forensic examination.

Residents on Ardconnel Terrace in the Crown area have been told that they cannot access vehicles, but police say access to garages will be granted as required.

It is understood the police have been in the area since the early hours of the morning.

The 20-year-old was attacked on Ardconnel Terrace, around 3.20am on Friday, May 20.

Search for a man with a bike

Detective Inspector Calum Smith said: “The incident has happened in a quiet area, but we are keen to speak to anyone who saw a man with a bike in the early hours of this morning around the city centre and Ardconnel Terrace area.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0366 of 20 May 2022.”