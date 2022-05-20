Special Speyfest tribute to founder James Alexander at summer festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Special Speyfest tribute to founder James Alexander at summer festival

By Cameron Roy
May 20, 2022, 1:30 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 2:51 pm
Speyfest have revealed plans for special tribute for founder James Alexander. Supplied by Speyfest Music Festival
Speyfest have revealed plans for special tribute for founder James Alexander. Supplied by Speyfest Music Festival

Moray folk festival Speyfest has unveiled plans for a fitting tribute to the festival founder and renowned fiddler as part of the 25th anniversary event.

Mr Alexander’s death was announced earlier this month and tributes from across the industry have poured in.

The festival has revealed that this year on closing day some of his closest musical colleagues will gather to share some of the tunes they played together over the years.

Included in the tribute will be Charlie McKerron, Douglas Lawrence, Paul Anderson and Gregor Borland.

Speyfest will be returning after a two year hiatus. Supplied by Speyfest Music Festival

Mr Alexander founded Speyfest 25-years-ago to showcase the very best in traditional and Celtic music and remained the long-term chairman of the group.

Over the last 25 years, it has grown from a local event with one small tent holding around 300 people, to a 1500-capacity tented village welcoming visitors and families of all ages.

The much-loved festival will make a return this summer as its plans for 2020 and 2021 editions were put on hold due to the pandemic.

The three-day event will take place between July 22 and 24, with tickets on sale 12pm today.

Speyfest lineup for this year. Supplied by Speyfest Music Festival

Headliners include contemporary bagpiping sensation Red Hot Chilli Pipers and multi-award-winning Scottish outfit Skerryvore.

The festival will also provide a platform for up-and-coming musicians from Moray and beyond, welcoming Milne’s High School Fiddlers to the bill for 2022.

Alongside the exciting mix of music and culture hosted in Speyfest’s tented village, the best in local food and drink will be showcased throughout the weekend.

To find out more about Speyfest and book tickets visit: www.speyfest.com/whats-on/ 

