Special Speyfest tribute to founder James Alexander at summer festival

Moray folk festival Speyfest has unveiled plans for a fitting tribute to the festival founder and renowned fiddler as part of the 25th anniversary event.

Mr Alexander’s death was announced earlier this month and tributes from across the industry have poured in.

The festival has revealed that this year on closing day some of his closest musical colleagues will gather to share some of the tunes they played together over the years.

Included in the tribute will be Charlie McKerron, Douglas Lawrence, Paul Anderson and Gregor Borland.

Mr Alexander founded Speyfest 25-years-ago to showcase the very best in traditional and Celtic music and remained the long-term chairman of the group.

Over the last 25 years, it has grown from a local event with one small tent holding around 300 people, to a 1500-capacity tented village welcoming visitors and families of all ages.

The much-loved festival will make a return this summer as its plans for 2020 and 2021 editions were put on hold due to the pandemic.

The three-day event will take place between July 22 and 24, with tickets on sale 12pm today.

Headliners include contemporary bagpiping sensation Red Hot Chilli Pipers and multi-award-winning Scottish outfit Skerryvore.

The festival will also provide a platform for up-and-coming musicians from Moray and beyond, welcoming Milne’s High School Fiddlers to the bill for 2022.

Alongside the exciting mix of music and culture hosted in Speyfest’s tented village, the best in local food and drink will be showcased throughout the weekend.

To find out more about Speyfest and book tickets visit: www.speyfest.com/whats-on/