Inverness couple rescued best friend, kitten and hamster from burning blaze caused by phone charger fire By Louise Glen May 22, 2022, 5:18 pm Updated: May 22, 2022, 7:11 pm 0 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Weekend court roll – Murder trial and food boss on cocaine charge Inverness family left with ‘absolutely nothing’ after devastating fire that claimed lives of beloved pet cats ‘Police and fire brigade were everywhere’: Residents react to Polvanie View incident after man shot and arrested ‘I was sick with worry’: Faulty fridge caused fire at MacCallum’s Bar in Inverness