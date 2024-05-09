The Gathering 2024: All you need to know about the festival celebrating the best of Highland music, culture, food and drink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Gathering 2024: All you need to know about the festival celebrating the best of Highland music, culture, food and drink

The one-day event is returning to Inverness on June 1.

By Stuart Findlay
People enjoying the music at The Gathering festival in Inverness
The festival has drawn large crowds to Inverness in the past. Image: Jason Hedges

It’s nearly time for The Gathering, the lively annual festival that attracts thousands of revellers to Inverness.

2024’s event takes place on June 1 and will feature music from Skerryvore, Julie Fowlis, Torridon and many more.

It will be held in the city’s Bught Park.

It will be the fifth incarnation of the one-day festival since it started in 2019.

Let’s take a look at what to expect.

Who is playing and when does The Gathering start?

The gates open at 11.30am, June 1, with the first band on stage at 12pm.

There will be different acts on throughout the day before it eventually comes to a close at 10.30pm.

Times for each individual artist are usually released a little bit closer to the event.

Torridon on stage at the Gathering
Torridon on stage at the Gathering. Image: Jason Hedges.

In addition to Skerryvore, Julie Fowlis and Torridon, there will also be performances from:

  • Trail West
  • Valtos
  • Croft No. 5
  • Sian
  • Malin Lewis
  • Cala
  • City of Inverness pipe band

There will also be other acts that are still to be announced.

Aside from the music, what else is there at The Gathering?

The Gathering is a family-friendly event, so there are plenty of activities for kids too.

Among them are:

  • Circus skills and magic
  • ‘Cleas’ fun, play and activities
  • Stilt walkers and aerial circus
  • Mini Highland Games
  • Face painting
  • Messy play, crafts and games
  • Come and try music sessions
  • Gaelic singing lessons
kids playing tug of war at the Gathering
Tug of war was a big hit at the Gathering. Image: Jason Hedges.

The junior events will run until 5pm.

How do I get there from Inverness city centre and is there parking?

There is no designated festival parking, so it’s a good idea to plan ahead.

The usual parking spaces dotted around the Bught, Whin Park and the Archive Centre are likely to be extremely busy.

Instead, you’re more likely to get parked in the city centre.

From there, Bught Park is roughly a 20-minute walk.

The merry-go-round was one of the options for kids a few years ago. Image: Jason Hedges.

If that’s not your thing, you can also get a number 2 Stagecoach bus from Academy Street.

The route will take you as close as the Tomnahurich Cemetery gates, get off there for a short walk and the whole journey should take around 15 minutes.

You can pick up a taxi from the rank on Academy Street or give a local firm a ring to book ahead – Inverness Taxis and Inverness City Taxis are two of the best-known options.

If you’ve got a willing friend or relative, drop-offs are also possible but just be aware the roads around Bught Park will be busier than normal.

Will there be food?

Yes. And lots of it.

You’re not allowed to bring your own alcohol to the event, but there will be pop-up bars within the grounds.

A woman enjoying a drink at the festival
Marie Maclean enjoying the occasion at a previous Gathering. Image: Jason Hedges.

That caused a huge problem at the inaugural event in 2019 when there were long waiting times for the bar.

Thankfully, the situation has improved since then.

Previous years included a food village, with stalls from local companies like Perk Coffee and Doughnuts, Bad Girl Bakery and Highland Hogroasts.

Small unopened food items will be allowed in – but that’s where organisers draw the line.

Do I need cash?

There will be contactless payments across the majority of the site.

But in the past there have been a small number of traders who have only accepted cash.

It makes sense to carry a little bit with you if you’re planning to peruse the stalls.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes.

The event is not yet sold out and tickets are being sold on The Gathering’s official website.

Adult tickets will set you back £60.50 and tickets for children aged 6-15 are £41.80 (both including booking fee).

Children that are aged five and under go free.

For more Inverness news and updates join our local Facebook group.

