Inverness childminder assessed as ‘very good’ by Care Inspectorate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness childminder assessed as ‘very good’ by Care Inspectorate

By Lauren Taylor
May 27, 2022, 4:22 pm
The childminding service has been rated as "very good" following an unannounced visit. Shutterstock ID 1419940547.
The childminding service has been rated as "very good" following an unannounced visit. Shutterstock ID 1419940547.

An Inverness childminder has been praised by inspectors for providing a “homely, caring and nurturing environment” for children to play and learn.

Catherine Traynor, who runs her childminding business from her home in Balloch, has been rated as “very good” by the Care Inspectorate.

The service looks after a maximum of six children at a time, all under the age of 16.

Inspectors e-mailed parents and carers using the service to ask for feedback.

One of the comments read: “Cathy is very nurturing and accommodates each of my children’s different interests into the activities that are available to them.”

During their recent unannounced visit, inspectors acknowledged that the childminder had developed “strong, positive and trusting” relationships with both the children and their families.

They also noted that children were able to enjoy active and physical play outdoors and the childminder respects them as individuals.

Learning through outdoor play

Inspectors noted that outdoor play and learning is a priority and particular strength of the service.

The report reads: “The childminder spoke about making good use of the local community through visits to the local forest, pond, and parks.

“Learning through play was evident outdoors. For example, the childminder shared a floor book with observations, photos, and comments of children taking part in a variety of experiences around their current interest of wildlife.

“They had been supported to make their own bird boxes, hedgehog houses and looking at what environments supported wildlife and insects.”

Children have free access to a large, outdoor garden area with a summerhouse installed so they can still enjoy the space in all weathers.

The garden has a mud kitchen and digging area and the children are helped to plant seeds and vegetables – with each child having their own pot.

Inspectors also noted that children are supported to wash their hands and an outdoor sink has been installed for them to use during their play.

Although the service was praised by the Care Inspectorate, they encouraged the childminder continues to develop children’s learning folders and observations.

They also recommended the childminder consider further developing her service through the ongoing use of feedback from parents and families.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]