GALLERY: All the best pictures of Piping Inverness 2022 By Lauren Taylor June 25, 2022, 9:52 pm Here are some of the best pictures from Piping Inverness 2022. Picture by Sandy McCook. Thousands descended on a sunny Bught Park to enjoy the return of Piping Inverness following a two-year absence. Over 100 bands from around Scotland, including Skye, Stirling, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Oban, Elgin and Uddingston, competed in 12 categories on the day. The atmosphere was jovial as spectators made their way to one of the five arenas showcasing different music, skills and age groups. We sent our photographer Sandy McCook along to capture some of the best moments throughout the day. Ross and Cromarty Pipe Band School in the Grade 3B final. Skye Youth Pipe Band members Noah Eldeeb (left) and Jenna Cargill have a rest after their competition. Edradour Pitlochry and Blair Atholl Pipe Band in the Grade 3B final. Ross and Cromarty Pipe Band School in the Grade 3B final. Skye Youth Pipe Band. Skye Youth Pipe Band tune up ahead of their competition. Crowds enjoy both the weather and music at Piping Inverness. Johnstone Pipe Band compete in the Grade 1 competition. A judge makes his notes early on in the competitions. A member of the Shotts and Dykehead Pipe Band. Edradour Pitlochry and Blair Atholl Pipe Band in the Grade 3B final. Shotts and Dykehead drummers practice ahead of their competition. The City of Inverness City Pipe Band competes in the Grade 3A Final. The Scottish Power Pipe Band competing in the Grade 1 final. The drummer of the City of Edinburgh Pipe band is almost completely hidden behind his drum with only his arms on show. The City of Inverness City Pipe Band compete in the Grade 3A Final. Edradour Pitlochry and Blair Atholl Pipe Band in the Grade 3B final. Crowds were busy snapping their own pictures of competitors. A young piper from George Heriots School. Drums all lined up. Edradour Pitlochry and Blair Atholl Pipe Band in the Grade 3B final. The City of Inverness City Pipe Band compete in the Grade 3A Final. Piping Inverness returns with 100 pipe bands competing in the 2022 European Pipe Band Championships