GALLERY: All the best pictures of Piping Inverness 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands descended on a sunny Bught Park to enjoy the return of Piping Inverness following a two-year absence.

Over 100 bands from around Scotland, including Skye, Stirling, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Oban, Elgin and Uddingston, competed in 12 categories on the day.

The atmosphere was jovial as spectators made their way to one of the five arenas showcasing different music, skills and age groups.

We sent our photographer Sandy McCook along to capture some of the best moments throughout the day.