Organisers ‘over the moon’ with first Kessock swim in 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Organisers ‘over the moon’ with first Kessock swim in 50 years

By Chris Cromar
June 27, 2022, 1:03 pm Updated: June 27, 2022, 2:21 pm
Hundreds of people took to the Kessock Ferry Swim at the weekend, raising thousands for charity. Pic: Sandy McCook/DCT Media
Hundreds of people took to the Kessock Ferry Swim at the weekend, raising thousands for charity. Pic: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

The organiser of the Kessock Ferry Swim, which took place on Saturday for the first time in 50 years, has said he is “over the moon” at how well the event turned out.

Johannes Petersen, director of Inverness-based charity Aban Outdoor, said the event brought a “big buzz” to people in the city.

More than 250 people took part in the swim, which involves participants swimming from South and North Kessock, and back again, with funds going to charity.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales go to Aban, who work with schools, community groups and other charities to offer positive outdoor adventures for children and families in need.

Much of the charity’s work takes place at Inverness High School, with children’s activities fully funded by the organisation.

Aban trustee Lynsey Macdonald presenting a cheque of £2,200 to Friends of Merkinch Local Nature Reserve.
Aban Trustee Lynsey Macdonald (L) presenting a cheque for £2,200 to Friends of Merkinch Local Nature Reserve following the event. Supplied by Aban Outdoor Date; Unknown

£2,200 to Merkinch charity

The sponsorship money from the swim will be shared out, with 25% of it going to a local charity from Merkinch.

This year’s proceeds will go to Friends of Merkinch Local Nature Reserve, which received £2,200.

Praising the efforts of the community, Mr Petersen said: “We had 40 volunteers turn up on the day, mostly local volunteers from Merkinch.

“So it’s a big community effort really and especially the 15 volunteer sea kayakers who are very key to the event.”

Looking ahead to next year

Mr Petersen is already looking for charity for next year’s event, he said: “We’re accepting applications now to become the charity partner for 2023.

“If there’s any local charities that want to put themselves forward, we’d be keen to hear from them.”

Next year’s Kessock Ferry Swim takes place on June 25. Entries will open on February 14.

IN PICTURES: Kessock Ferry Swim takes place for first time in 50 years

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]