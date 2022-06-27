Organisers ‘over the moon’ with first Kessock swim in 50 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The organiser of the Kessock Ferry Swim, which took place on Saturday for the first time in 50 years, has said he is “over the moon” at how well the event turned out.

Johannes Petersen, director of Inverness-based charity Aban Outdoor, said the event brought a “big buzz” to people in the city.

More than 250 people took part in the swim, which involves participants swimming from South and North Kessock, and back again, with funds going to charity.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales go to Aban, who work with schools, community groups and other charities to offer positive outdoor adventures for children and families in need.

Much of the charity’s work takes place at Inverness High School, with children’s activities fully funded by the organisation.

£2,200 to Merkinch charity

The sponsorship money from the swim will be shared out, with 25% of it going to a local charity from Merkinch.

This year’s proceeds will go to Friends of Merkinch Local Nature Reserve, which received £2,200.

Praising the efforts of the community, Mr Petersen said: “We had 40 volunteers turn up on the day, mostly local volunteers from Merkinch.

“So it’s a big community effort really and especially the 15 volunteer sea kayakers who are very key to the event.”

Looking ahead to next year

Mr Petersen is already looking for charity for next year’s event, he said: “We’re accepting applications now to become the charity partner for 2023.

“If there’s any local charities that want to put themselves forward, we’d be keen to hear from them.”

Next year’s Kessock Ferry Swim takes place on June 25. Entries will open on February 14.