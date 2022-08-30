POLL: Have your say as readers react to plans to house Ukrainian refugees in Inverness hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

POLL: Have your say as readers react to plans to house Ukrainian refugees in Inverness hotel

By Stuart Findlay
August 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 30, 2022, 7:40 pm
The Craigmonie Hotel. Picture by Sandy McCook
The Craigmonie Hotel. Picture by Sandy McCook

Many people in Inverness have given their backing to plans to send Ukrainian refugees to a city hotel.

The Press and Journal revealed on Monday that a number of people fleeing the eastern European conflict will be housed at the Craigmonie Hotel.

A government contract for all of its 40 rooms begins on September 5.

It is expected to run until at least the end of March 2023.

Scroll down and take our poll to let us know if you support the plans.

‘I’m sure these families will be eternally grateful’

What happens after that is uncertain.

Whether the refugees will be resettled with other families locally or return home will depend on how things pan out in Ukraine.

In the meantime, they will be supported by workers at the hotel, Highland Council and the UK and Scottish governments.

The Craigmonie’s bar and function rooms will remain open to the public.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture by Ukraine Presidency/ZUMA Press Wire Service/Shutterstock 

The news was posted on the Press and Journal’s Facebook page and elsewhere on social media, prompting hundreds of comments.

Some concerns have been raised about the cost of the contract to the public purse.

Others question whether or not homeless people or others struggling with the cost of living crisis should be prioritised instead.

But many people threw their support behind the plan, saying it is the right thing to do.

Dorothy Burke said: “Having worked with Ukrainian people who arrived here with a suitcase and the clothes on their back, I would hope I would never be in this situation that they are in.

“They are so grateful for what we are doing for them.”

Suzanne Innes added: “Well done Craigmonie Hotel. I’m sure these families will be eternally grateful.”

Inverness offers welcome to Ukrainian refugees

Not everyone was supportive of the move, however.

Richard Colvin said: “Will us Scots get to move into a government paid four-star hotel when we are evicted from our homes because we can’t afford to pay rent, electricity and heating?”

Elaine Stewart added: “As much as I sympathise with them I also wonder why we don’t do the same for our own homeless folk.”

But Dennis Ruston responded: “It’s great to see them being looked after.

“Yes, electric and gas prices are up but I can live with that. I don’t have to put up with rockets hitting my house and living in fear.”

A view of a reception point for refugees from Ukraine established near the Warszawa Wschodnia train station in Warsaw, Poland. Photo by LESZEK SZYMANSKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Around 9,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Scotland since war broke out in February.

Highland Council debated the crisis in March and gave its unequivocal support to the people of Ukraine.

Let us know how you feel in our poll

A support group, Highlands for Ukraine, was also set up shortly after Russia’s invasion began.

It has sent off van-loads of items to help the refugee effort in Poland.

A spokeswoman for the Craigmonie Hotel said: “We would like to express our support and solidarity to the people of Ukraine during this terrible time.

“The hotel remains open to the general public for forthcoming events.

“We are proud to be supporting the efforts of the Scottish Government in offering a safe place for refugees temporarily during this humanitarian crisis.”

