POLL: Have your say as readers react to plans to house Ukrainian refugees in Inverness hotel

Many people in Inverness have given their backing to plans to send Ukrainian refugees to a city hotel.

The Press and Journal revealed on Monday that a number of people fleeing the eastern European conflict will be housed at the Craigmonie Hotel.

A government contract for all of its 40 rooms begins on September 5.

It is expected to run until at least the end of March 2023.

‘I’m sure these families will be eternally grateful’

What happens after that is uncertain.

Whether the refugees will be resettled with other families locally or return home will depend on how things pan out in Ukraine.

In the meantime, they will be supported by workers at the hotel, Highland Council and the UK and Scottish governments.

The Craigmonie’s bar and function rooms will remain open to the public.

The news was posted on the Press and Journal’s Facebook page and elsewhere on social media, prompting hundreds of comments.

Some concerns have been raised about the cost of the contract to the public purse.

Others question whether or not homeless people or others struggling with the cost of living crisis should be prioritised instead.

But many people threw their support behind the plan, saying it is the right thing to do.

Dorothy Burke said: “Having worked with Ukrainian people who arrived here with a suitcase and the clothes on their back, I would hope I would never be in this situation that they are in.

“They are so grateful for what we are doing for them.”

Suzanne Innes added: “Well done Craigmonie Hotel. I’m sure these families will be eternally grateful.”

Inverness offers welcome to Ukrainian refugees

Not everyone was supportive of the move, however.

Richard Colvin said: “Will us Scots get to move into a government paid four-star hotel when we are evicted from our homes because we can’t afford to pay rent, electricity and heating?”

Elaine Stewart added: “As much as I sympathise with them I also wonder why we don’t do the same for our own homeless folk.”

But Dennis Ruston responded: “It’s great to see them being looked after.

“Yes, electric and gas prices are up but I can live with that. I don’t have to put up with rockets hitting my house and living in fear.”

Around 9,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Scotland since war broke out in February.

Highland Council debated the crisis in March and gave its unequivocal support to the people of Ukraine.

A support group, Highlands for Ukraine, was also set up shortly after Russia’s invasion began.

It has sent off van-loads of items to help the refugee effort in Poland.

A spokeswoman for the Craigmonie Hotel said: “We would like to express our support and solidarity to the people of Ukraine during this terrible time.

“The hotel remains open to the general public for forthcoming events.

“We are proud to be supporting the efforts of the Scottish Government in offering a safe place for refugees temporarily during this humanitarian crisis.”