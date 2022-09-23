A82 near Drumnadrochit clear following three-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

A82 near Drumnadrochit clear following three-vehicle crash

By Lottie Hood
September 23, 2022, 8:03 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 11:47 am
The crash occurred around 7.45am. Supplied by Google Maps.
The crash occurred around 7.45am. Supplied by Google Maps.

Emergency services attended a three-vehicle crash near Drumnadrochit.

Police, three fire crews and a heavy rescue unit attended the scene by Alltsigh, on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.

A member of the public raised the alarm at about 7.45am.

Fire teams left the scene at 8.40am but police remained in attendance awaiting vehicle recovery until 10.15am.

It does not appear as though anyone has been seriously injured.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7.50am on Friday, September 23, police were called to the A82 near Drumnadrochit, following a report of a three-vehicle crash.

“The road was blocked until vehicle recovery was completed around 10.15am.”

The road is now clear and all lanes are running.

