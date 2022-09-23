A82 near Drumnadrochit clear following three-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services attended a three-vehicle crash near Drumnadrochit.

Police, three fire crews and a heavy rescue unit attended the scene by Alltsigh, on the A82 Inverness to Fort William road.

A member of the public raised the alarm at about 7.45am.

CLEAR✅ ⌚ 10:08#A82 Alltsigh The carriageway is now cleared and all lanes are running after an earlier collision#DriveSafe@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 23, 2022

Fire teams left the scene at 8.40am but police remained in attendance awaiting vehicle recovery until 10.15am.

It does not appear as though anyone has been seriously injured.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7.50am on Friday, September 23, police were called to the A82 near Drumnadrochit, following a report of a three-vehicle crash.

“The road was blocked until vehicle recovery was completed around 10.15am.”

The road is now clear and all lanes are running.