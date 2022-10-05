Extinction Rebellion bus pulls into Inverness this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Extinction Rebellion bus pulls into Inverness this weekend

By Louise Glen
October 5, 2022, 5:43 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 5:55 pm
Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

A roadshow will be pulling into Inverness on Saturday telling people that plans by local and national government don’t go far enough to reduce carbon emissions.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) Highlands and Islands and Moray have organised a Climate Day event between 11am and 4pm to welcome a national tour bus into the car park near the Gathering Place.

The Change is Now Tour is part of a nation-wide tour raising awareness about the climate and ecological crisis, and how they connect to the cost-of-living crisis.

Signing people up for ‘The Big One’

It is visiting 60 towns and cities in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to “spread rebellion, deliberative democracy and movement building across the UK”.

The tour also aims to sign-up people for “The Big One”, where XR activists aim to bring 100,000 people out onto the streets on April 21 next year.

In Scotland, the tour has already visited Stirling, Glasgow, Dundee, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and on its final stop it will arrive in Inverness on October 8.

Extinction Rebellion are arriving in Inverness this Saturday. Image: Extinction Rebellion.

Gary Jack a member of XR Highlands and Islands, and Moray, said: “It is easy enough to declare a climate emergency as the UK, the Scottish Government and Highland Council did in 2019.

“But unfortunately acting like it is an emergency is something else as they have all proven over the last three years.

“An emergency should mean taking immediate impactful measures and acting now.”

Is using a bus to undertake the campaign environmentally friendly?

Asked about the impact of using a diesel bus to undertake the Change is Now Tour, and the implications of using a fuel that is known to add to the impact of climate change, a spokesman for XR defended its position.

He said: ” XR’s response is that 50% of the footprint is in the manufacture of the vehicle.

“So apart from it being so expensive, the old diesels are better to use until they die than to build loads of new ones.

“Obviously an electric vehicle would be preferable.”

Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and gas research

