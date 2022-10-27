Fright night as BOOtanics return to Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The annual Halloween-spectacular night at the BOOtanics returned to Inverness this week, with more frights than ever before.

Described as “spooktacular” the four-night event takes place at the Inverness Botanical Gardens, which has been decorated with cauldrons, skeletons and frightful exhibits.

The atmosphere is made more intense by the intense lights and haunted projections that are displayed against the cold, night sky.

It is a firm favourite with Inverness families who bring their children for a truly interactive experience as the trail around the gardens features actors in costumes.

The event is running until Saturday, October 29.

Visitors will see the gardens as never before as it has been transformed into a ghoulish paradise, with lots of things for kids to do and interact with.

From images of the first night, families were happy to pose with skeletons and even Frankenstein as they toured the gardens.

Depute Provost of Inverness, Morven Reid, a member of the City of Inverness Events and Festivals Working Group said: “It is great to see ‘A night at the BOOtanics’ returning to the city for this year’s Halloween.

“The Botanic Gardens lend themselves to create such a spooky and atmospheric experience for families to attend, in a safe and secure location.

“It is also really great news that so many people have managed to get free tickets to come along and take part in this event financially supported by the Inverness Common Good Fund and Event Scotland.”