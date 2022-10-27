Fright night as BOOtanics return to Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Fright night as BOOtanics return to Inverness

By Ross Hempseed
October 27, 2022, 6:16 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 6:23 pm
Families were able to interact with live actors at BOOtanics. Image: High Life Highland.
Families were able to interact with live actors at BOOtanics. Image: High Life Highland.

The annual Halloween-spectacular night at the BOOtanics returned to Inverness this week, with more frights than ever before.

Described as “spooktacular” the four-night event takes place at the Inverness Botanical Gardens, which has been decorated with cauldrons, skeletons and frightful exhibits.

The atmosphere is made more intense by the intense lights and haunted projections that are displayed against the cold, night sky.

It is a firm favourite with Inverness families who bring their children for a truly interactive experience as the trail around the gardens features actors in costumes.

Spooky skeletons were amongst the haunted decorations. Image: High Life Highland.

The event is running until Saturday, October 29.

Visitors will see the gardens as never before as it has been transformed into a ghoulish paradise, with lots of things for kids to do and interact with.

From images of the first night, families were happy to pose with skeletons and even Frankenstein as they toured the gardens.

Depute Provost of Inverness Morven Reid at this year’s BOOtanics. Image: High Life Highland.

Depute Provost of Inverness, Morven Reid, a member of the City of Inverness Events and Festivals Working Group said: “It is great to see ‘A night at the BOOtanics’ returning to the city for this year’s Halloween.

“The Botanic Gardens lend themselves to create such a spooky and atmospheric experience for families to attend, in a safe and secure location.

“It is also really great news that so many people have managed to get free tickets to come along and take part in this event financially supported by the Inverness Common Good Fund and Event Scotland.”

Visitors can explore the ghostly gardens this week. Image: High Life Highland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Outside of Eastgate Shopping Centre
'Use common sense on business rates' pleads Inverness' Eastgate centre
Christmas is a special time of the year, especially when it comes to eating with friends and family. Image: Shutterstock.
From fine dining to budget-friendly options - six of the best Inverness restaurants to…
Shadow the cat in his prime.
Shadow the cat immortalised as Inverness Botanical Garden's most frequent visitor
A police dog assisted in the incident.
Man threatened to kill police dog, then officers and their families
James IV - Queen Of The Fight sets out to thrill audiences at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Mihaela Bodlovic
REVIEW: James IV - Queen Of The Fight is crowning glory at His Majesty's…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 21.10.2022 URN: CR0039065 A new planning application for a bus gate from Raigmore Hospital through the Raigmore estate has been lodged by NHS Highland/Highland Council. The previous one was called "torturous" and "bonkers" by councillors before it was rejected at a planning meeting in 2021. Some campaigners raised concerns about loss of trees and the route going too close to homes and hospital buildings. The new route seems to have addressed some of these problems. Raigmore Community Council is supporting the plans and its chairman Munro Ross is pictured. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
A year on from being labelled 'bonkers', will the new Raigmore bus gate route…
To go with story by Louise Glen. Artist Frank To was exhibiting next to King Charles III. Image Frank To. Picture shows; Frank To and King Charles.. Inverness. Supplied by Frank To. Date; 25/10/2022
Inverness art lecturer exhibits work alongside King Charles III in royal show
Drakies House may provide a solution to the footpath debate. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Developers drop controversial Inverness Drakies footpath ahead of crunch planning meeting
Work on the Inverness Airport line on the main Aberdeen to Inverness network. Image: Network Rail.
Railway line between Inverness and Aberdeen reopens after 11-day closure
Former forester Bert Thomson, who served in the Royal Navy towards the end of the Second World War.
Bert Thomson of Speyside left a legacy in trees across Scotland

Most Read

1
Four people have been injured following the blaze at a block of flats on Kepplehills Road in Bucksburn. Picture: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson
Four people injured in Aberdeen flats fire
2
We visited Peterhead to "ask for Henry"
Watch: We ‘asked for Henry’ in Peterhead Morrisons… Here’s how easy it is to…
3
Carri Macinnes and her two young children lost everything in a flat fire on Clifton Street in July. Images: Carri Macinnes/DC Thomson.
Mum still fighting to find new home for son and five-week-old daughter – three…
2
4
The MV Isle of Lewis has a possible stabiliser issue.
Ullapool to Stornoway sailing under threat after investigation launched into ship’s stabilisers
5
David Harding leaving court.
Sheriff shows mercy on dad who confronted daughter’s violent bully
6
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Alex Nicoll urged his SNP councillors to "carefully consider" whether to attend the Aberdeen FC stadium briefing. He was "happy" for them to go, despite announcing he would not attend due to potential planning issues further down the line. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked email shows council co-leader Alex Nicoll suggested SNP snub Aberdeen FC stadium…
2
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin reveals meeting to hammer home to Aberdeen summer signings how much games…
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man hounded ex for money and made bizarre spyware accusation after break-up
9
Aaron Simmonds leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mechanic banned from road after ‘stupid’ decision to drive home from pub
10
Eve Crawford leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Spraypaint vandal in court over mysterious Japanese graffiti on Aberdeen University buildings

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City manager Gavin Price puts pen to paper on his contact extension. Image: Elgin City FC
Future is bright for Elgin City as management team sign contract deals until 2025
Susie McCabe will return to Aberdeen in 2023.
Susie McCabe - who supported Kevin Bridges at P&J Live - to bring new…
Met office map of yellow weather flood warning for West coast and Hebrides. Picture shows yellow circles around the affected areas
Yellow weather warning in place for the West Coast and Hebrides
Lewis Capaldi show at Aberdeen
Lewis Capaldi Aberdeen gig sells out in 10 minutes
Further investigations will be carried out looking at the potential to redevelop the old lemonade factory in Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Rejuvenating six brownfield sites in Moray takes a step forward
Nicola Sturgeon addresses the media after FMQs to answer questions on Derek Mackay in 2020 (Photo: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Westminster evil forces must be strong to cause SNP scandals
Highland head coach Dave Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland keen to prove with they can win again without home comforts
Kiefer Sutherland put on a rodeo to remember at Aberdeen's Beach Ballroom. Images: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
REVIEW: Kiefer Sutherland brings the rodeo and banter to the Beach Ballroom
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Unpredictable change is creating opportunity for north-east entrepreneurs
The crews aboard CalMac boats should be recruited as locally to the ferry home port as possible. Image supplied by CalMac.
Island and rural workers should be first priority for CalMac staff, say campaign group

Editor's Picks

Most Commented