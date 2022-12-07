Prison worker taken to hospital after falling down manhole at HMP Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Prison worker taken to hospital after falling down manhole at HMP Inverness

By Chloe Irvine
December 7, 2022, 11:33 am Updated: December 7, 2022, 11:57 am
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Emergency services rescue prison staff member who fell down a manhole in Inverness this morning

An Inverness prison worker has been taken to hospital after falling down a manhole.

Firefighters were called to Duffy Drive, near HMP Inverness, after the alarm was raised at about 9.30am.

They rescued the man and he was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service confirmed it was a staff member involved.

He said: “There was an incident at HMP Inverness this morning, in which a member of staff suffered minor injuries in a fall.

“Emergency services were called, and the individual received first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital as a precaution.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We got the call at 9.24am. We had two appliances from Inverness, we also had a height appliance from Inverness as well, with the line rescue team from Aberdeen and a heavy rescue unit from Inverness.”

Crews remained at the scene until about 11am.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a man having fallen down a manhole at Duffy Drive, Inverness, around 9.30am on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

“One man was taken to hospital.”

