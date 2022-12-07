Prison worker taken to hospital after falling down manhole at HMP Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness prison worker has been taken to hospital after falling down a manhole.

Firefighters were called to Duffy Drive, near HMP Inverness, after the alarm was raised at about 9.30am.

They rescued the man and he was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service confirmed it was a staff member involved.

He said: “There was an incident at HMP Inverness this morning, in which a member of staff suffered minor injuries in a fall.

“Emergency services were called, and the individual received first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital as a precaution.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We got the call at 9.24am. We had two appliances from Inverness, we also had a height appliance from Inverness as well, with the line rescue team from Aberdeen and a heavy rescue unit from Inverness.”

Crews remained at the scene until about 11am.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a man having fallen down a manhole at Duffy Drive, Inverness, around 9.30am on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

“One man was taken to hospital.”