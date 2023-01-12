‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology

By Sean McAngus
January 12, 2023, 1:28 pm Updated: January 12, 2023, 7:45 pm
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Bex McIntosh hasn't used Evri since she experienced problems. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

An Inverness woman has stayed clear of Evri ever since the delivery firm blundered the delivery of five consecutive parcels.

The company issued an apology this week as customers across the country are still not receiving packages on time or at all.

They say staff shortages, Royal Mail strikes and bad weather have contributed to the problems and it was working to sort them out.

Evri experience

Back in November, Bex McIntosh share her frustrating experience with Evri.

She had ordered clothes from Asos.

All five parcels did in the end arrive.

But they were all late by more than a week, two were classed as lost and one arrived in pieces.

She described the experience as “par for the course”.

Bex ordered clothes from Asos and was dismayed when she found out they would be delivered by Evri. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

‘Evri? Never again’

Now two months on, she has stuck to her vow to never use the firm again.

Bex said: “I have stayed well clear from Evri since I had problems with them.

“It is not surprising to still see problems and they continue to give meaningless apologies.

“They don’t care, as long as they are getting trade.”

This parcel was handed over to Bex McIntosh in a shocking condition. Image: Bex McIntosh

Last year, the company previously known as Hermes underwent a major rebrand.

Now, they have had to apologise.

The name change hasn’t made a difference as allegations keep appearing about poor customer service and mishandling parcels.

She added: “If you got to chose who delivered your parcel, nobody in a million years would chose Evri.

“It looks like it will never change.

“Evri’s poor service unites everybody in a unique way as majority of people have had a bad experience.”

Evri ‘have learnt little’ from the delivery chaos in 2021

MSP Richard Lochhead has previously raised issues with the firm.

It may be a new year, however Moray MSP Richard Lochhead believes the firm hasn’t learned from past problems.

Christmases have been a disaster for the company.

He said: “Many customers in Moray were hit with delays and missing parcels last year, and while the service locally may have improved, the fact we’re seeing the exact same situation play out in other areas across the UK highlights that Evri have learnt little from the delivery chaos experiencing in Moray over Christmas 2021.”

Evri response

A spokesman for the courier admitted their service hasn’t been good enough.

He added: “Despite incredible efforts from all of our people, our service has not been as good as we would have liked, and we are committed to redoubling our efforts this year.”

Have you been affected by poor delivery service in the north of Scotland? Send an email to sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Inverness

Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040540 David Mackay, Fochabers. Teachers strike in Fochabers at Milnes High in Moray this morning. L2r Top row - Murdo MacLeod - EIS Rep, Laura Keay PE Teacher, Michael de Bruin - Physics, Bottom Row R2L - Robert Ross PT Music, Kazya Stevens PE, Henry Archibald RMPS, Paul Jenkins English and Brian Donlin Geography Wednesday 11th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Another 22 days of schools strike action announced as teacher pay dispute escalates
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak toasts marshmallows during a visit to the Sea scouts community group in Muirtown near Inverness, during a two day visit to Scotland to highlight the benefits of remaining in the United Kingdom as he seeks to counter Nicola Sturgeon's push for independence. The Prime Minister is expected to hold face-to-face talks with the Scottish First Minister during his two-day trip, which begins on Thursday. Picture date: Thursday January 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak's trip to Inverness caused scenes we're not used to seeing in the…
kessock bridge incident
Kessock Bridge in Inverness reopens following concerns for a man
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
'I have a short fuse': Man's apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
17Sep14. Drummond Road, Inverness. Pictured, Drummond School, Drummond Road, Inverness. . Photographed by David Whittaker-Smith. .17/09/14
'Nothing more than discrimination': Complaint alleges special needs students in Inverness were used as…
raigmore hospital
Vital services to treat heart conditions now available 24/7 at Raigmore Hospital
Aine Macdonald punched her ex at an Inverness pub. Image: Facebook
Woman punched ex-partner in face when he called her 'toxic'
Inside Utopia Cafe in Inverness, which is among the city's most Instagrammable spots.
The 6 most Instagrammable restaurants, cafes and bars in Inverness
Eagle Roundabout on Sir Walter Scott Drive, where access to the new housing estate will come off. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Inverness residents win tug-of-war with Lidl as supermarket giant cancels plan for new store…
Ness bridge
Inverness motorists face disruption due to Ness Bridge investigations

Most Read

1
Lewis Forrester was clocked at nearly 120mph on the A92. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0040534 Karla Sinclair, Portsoy For food and drink FIRST LOOK story on the opening of Aspire, a new restaurant launching this weekend in Portsoy (inside a former kirk). Jill Christine Mair is pictured Thursday 12th January 2023 - Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The Scottish Air Ambulance helicopter attended the scene. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The number 10 Stagecoach bus was stuck in one of Huntly's narrowest roads. Image: Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Design.
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Proud owner, Julie-Ann Whyte has launched her own traditional greengrocer in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McEleny glassed a workmate Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre / Daniel McEleny. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Vanessa Bremner is over the moon that her Aberdeenshire cold-pressed juices will appear on TV. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
9
To go with story by Daniel McKay. Easson had a stand-off with armed cops Picture shows; John Easson - dob 21 sep 90. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DCT Media Date; Unknown; 611766d5-b5a3-4e8f-83bd-297437906df0
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Dr Max Coleman. from the Royal Botanic Garden, is working with the University of the Highlands and Islands on the elm tree project
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Hibs' Gordon Chisholm (left) and Ian Munro (3) fail to shut down Eric Black who breaks through to score Aberdeen's third goal in the 1985 League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Peter May's new thriller "A Winter Grave" is published on January 19, 2023.
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Sally, Winnie and Polly are in the care of the Scottish SPCA centre in Drumoak. Image: Scottish SPCA
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Rachel Corsie's earliest memory of watching Aberdeen at Hampden is the defeat to Rangers in the 2000 Scottish Cup final.
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
BioCafe on Rosemount Viaduct welcomes everyone, says owner Iwona Szmid, middle, who doubles as a personal trainer. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Shutterstock.
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Forgetting the Future share their week in five pictures with a busy gigging schedule taking them across the country. Image: Forgetting the Future.
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Has the Dry January movement highlighted breaking up with booze for good? Picture supplied by Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks