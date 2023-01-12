‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Inverness woman has stayed clear of Evri ever since the delivery firm blundered the delivery of five consecutive parcels.

The company issued an apology this week as customers across the country are still not receiving packages on time or at all.

They say staff shortages, Royal Mail strikes and bad weather have contributed to the problems and it was working to sort them out.

Evri experience

Back in November, Bex McIntosh share her frustrating experience with Evri.

She had ordered clothes from Asos.

All five parcels did in the end arrive.

But they were all late by more than a week, two were classed as lost and one arrived in pieces.

She described the experience as “par for the course”.

‘Evri? Never again’

Now two months on, she has stuck to her vow to never use the firm again.

Bex said: “I have stayed well clear from Evri since I had problems with them.

“It is not surprising to still see problems and they continue to give meaningless apologies.

“They don’t care, as long as they are getting trade.”

Last year, the company previously known as Hermes underwent a major rebrand.

Now, they have had to apologise.

The name change hasn’t made a difference as allegations keep appearing about poor customer service and mishandling parcels.

She added: “If you got to chose who delivered your parcel, nobody in a million years would chose Evri.

“It looks like it will never change.

“Evri’s poor service unites everybody in a unique way as majority of people have had a bad experience.”

Evri ‘have learnt little’ from the delivery chaos in 2021

It may be a new year, however Moray MSP Richard Lochhead believes the firm hasn’t learned from past problems.

Christmases have been a disaster for the company.

He said: “Many customers in Moray were hit with delays and missing parcels last year, and while the service locally may have improved, the fact we’re seeing the exact same situation play out in other areas across the UK highlights that Evri have learnt little from the delivery chaos experiencing in Moray over Christmas 2021.”

Evri response

A spokesman for the courier admitted their service hasn’t been good enough.

He added: “Despite incredible efforts from all of our people, our service has not been as good as we would have liked, and we are committed to redoubling our efforts this year.”

Have you been affected by poor delivery service in the north of Scotland? Send an email to sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk