Trump International to host Legends Tour golf event this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Trump International to host Legends Tour golf event this summer

By Paul Third
January 12, 2023, 1:35 pm Updated: January 12, 2023, 3:26 pm
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year

Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie will be host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year.

It will be the first time the Donald Trump-owned course has hosted a Legends Tour event with the tournament scheduled to take place between August 24 and 27.

The other new links course addition to the 18-tournament schedule is Seapoint Golf Links north of Dublin, Ireland.

It has been selected to host the Irish Legends from June 23 to 25.

Phil Harrison, Legends Tour CEO, said: “Since rebranding as the Legends Tour (from the European Senior Tour) in 2020, our central ambition has been to keep growing, and this 2023 schedule is another incredibly exciting step forward in the evolution of our Tour.

“We have some stunning new venues to add to the long list of world-class golf courses which we visit on an annual basis.

“We are thrilled that, for the first time, our players will compete on two spectacular links venues in Trump International and Seapoint, while the addition of the English Masters means another big event for the famously passionate British golf fans.

“We extend our thanks to all of our host venues, sponsors and partners for being part of this journey – and we look forward to welcoming them back in 2023 for what is set to be an exhilarating season for our players, our celebrities and our fans.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Stephen Gallacher: Hero Cup is going to be thrilling spectacle - and I'll have…
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Banchory Golf Club to host Evening Express Champion of Champions finals; Torphins' Greig Hutcheon…
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Stephen Gallacher: Is 2023 the year Rory McIlroy completes the set?
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Golf: 2023 Maitland Shield fixtures revealed; North-east Alliance resumes after festive break
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Golf: Raymond Reid targeting TWENTY-SIXTH Tarland club championship in 2023
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Golf: Gemma Dryburgh hopes breakthrough year has given her a platform to push for…
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Stephen Gallacher: The golfing highs and lows of 2022
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Exclusive: Colin Montgomerie reveals his top five favourite golf courses in the north of…

Most Read

1
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
Trump International Golf Links will host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks