Trump International to host Legends Tour golf event this summer

Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie will be host the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship this year.

It will be the first time the Donald Trump-owned course has hosted a Legends Tour event with the tournament scheduled to take place between August 24 and 27.

The other new links course addition to the 18-tournament schedule is Seapoint Golf Links north of Dublin, Ireland.

It has been selected to host the Irish Legends from June 23 to 25.

Phil Harrison, Legends Tour CEO, said: “Since rebranding as the Legends Tour (from the European Senior Tour) in 2020, our central ambition has been to keep growing, and this 2023 schedule is another incredibly exciting step forward in the evolution of our Tour.

“We have some stunning new venues to add to the long list of world-class golf courses which we visit on an annual basis.

“We are thrilled that, for the first time, our players will compete on two spectacular links venues in Trump International and Seapoint, while the addition of the English Masters means another big event for the famously passionate British golf fans.

“We extend our thanks to all of our host venues, sponsors and partners for being part of this journey – and we look forward to welcoming them back in 2023 for what is set to be an exhilarating season for our players, our celebrities and our fans.”