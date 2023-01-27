Good Samaritan rescues man from River Ness after he was heard shouting for help

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A heroic passer-by has rescued a man from the River Ness.

The man got into difficulty near Inverness Marina and was heard shouting for a help at about 6am.

Coastguards, lifeboat and fire crews were scrambled to the scene at Anderson Street – but by the time they had got there, a Good Samaritan had pulled the man from the water.

Their identity is not known.

Extent of injuries unknown

After he was taken from the water, he was passed into the care of the ambulance service. His condition is not known.

The coastguard helicopter, as well as teams from Inverness and Nairn had been called to the scene, along with RNLI Kessock.

A fire spokesman said: “Operations Control mobilised one appliance and one water rescue unit to the area.

“A passing member of the public helped remove the casualty from the river prior to our arrival.”

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a person in the River Ness near Anderson Street in Inverness shortly after 6.05am on Friday, January 27.

“The man was rescued safely with the assistance of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and HM Coastguard.

“He has been taken to hospital.”