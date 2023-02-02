Two thefts from Inverness properties less than three miles apart on same day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Two thefts from Inverness properties less than three miles apart on same day

By Chloe Irvine
February 2, 2023, 6:28 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 7:32 pm
Raasay Road in Inverness where the break-ins and thefts took place
Inverness police appealing for information following two break-ins and thefts this week. Image supplied by Google Maps

Two break-ins and thefts have taken place at properties in Inverness on the same day.

Between 1pm and 7pm on Tuesday access was gained to a property in Firthview Road.

Meanwhile, between 5pm-7.30pm, access was also gained to a property on Raasay Road.

Inquiries ongoing

The incidents are being treated as linked and inquiries are ongoing. In the meantime, Inverness police are appealing for information.

‘We are treating these incidents as linked’

Detective Sergeant Graeme Johnstone said: “We are treating these incidents as linked and are appealing for anyone with any information which could assist us to get in touch.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the areas at these times to contact us.

“Additionally, I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact officers.”

Those with any information are advised to contact 101 quoting reference  3047 of 31 January.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Rag 'n' Bone Man onstage singing
Rag'n'Bone Man to headline outdoor gig in Inverness this summer
Scotland's Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth was greeted by Croy Primary School pupils at the unveiling of the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Inverness Airport Railway Station finally opens
An aerial view of Plot 14 where The Village will be based. Image: 360 Architecture .
£2 million modular village plots at Inverness Campus expected to be ready by summer
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 28th May '22 CR0035738 Lindsey Russell, The Highland Cake Fairy in her new, Huntly Street premises in Inverness which opens on Saturday 4th June.
The 6 best menus and treat boxes on offer this Valentine's Day in Inverness
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: Lesley Martin/PA.
Humza Yousaf urged to unpick centralised NHS maternity care in Inverness
David Beating, managing director for Stagecoach Highlands with Jenny Gilruth, Scottish minister for transport; Ian Downie, head of Yutong UK, Sam Greer regional director Stagecoach Scotland, David Simpson, head of engineering. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Inverness becomes first UK city to adopt an all-electric bus fleet
Jane Davey has died following a collision on Monday afternoon. Image: Police Scotland.
'Inspirational person': Tributes as Highland Council's principal solicitor named as cyclist who died following…
The Royal National Mod is due to take place in Paisley 2022. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Competition entries open for the Royal National Mod in Paisley
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man admits violent doorstep assault on 82-year-old Elgin pensioner
Brook Taverner Inverness shop front
Where have all the staff gone? Brooks Taverner struggles to recruit for Inverness and…

Most Read

1
Sandy and Christine Nicol at their lodge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘We just want our money back,’ say caravan owners facing eviction
2
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Kirstyann Kavanagh appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Mum encouraged group of children to play sexual game of truth or dare in…
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
FILE PICTURE - Donald Trump visited the site of his new golf course on Aberdeen's coast in 2009. After taking a few shots himself he and his architects were due to discuss progress, said by Trump to be ahead of plan. See Centre Press story CPTRUMP; Donald Trump has been blasted by furious residents after nine projects on his posh golf estate were completed -- without planning permission. Trump International only applied for permission to create the structures after the building work on the Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire had been carried out. Retrospective applications include the installation of 80ft flag poles, the construction of a car park and a bag drop connected with the club house. A fountain was also erected outside the site's MacLeod House  a listed building  before permission from the council had been sought.
Trump family’s Aberdeenshire golf resort yet to make a profit with £16 million losses…
3
6
garden centre cocaine curry
Garden centre near Elgin sparks outrage with ‘cocaine curry’ post on social media
7
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Sale of Caledonian House Picture shows; Caledonian House, Union Street, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Skylark Public Relations Date; Unknown
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £2 million-plus deal
8
Quinn Murray. Image: DC Thomson
Teen caused car crash just four months after passing driving test
9
The incident occurred at around 1.40pm today. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Train and car collide at level crossing between Nairn and Inverness
10
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson (L) and coach Steve Agnew give instructions to Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ready to make ‘big calls’ after sanctioning loan move…

More from Press and Journal

ScotRail services
Kyle of Lochalsh train line reopens following landslip but delays continue
Repsol Sinopec's Auk A platform, around 155 miles of Aberdeen, in the North Sea.
‘Dangerous and damaging’: Repsol slammed for six-ton oil spill in North Sea protected area
Police say they appreciate every bit of information handed to them. Image: Shutterstock.
Oban Community Council demands local phoneline to police as 101 'not working' to report…
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer admits second child could have died if police had not arrived
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac celebrates with No 10 Liam Brady Todd. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter welcome Maud to Crombie Park
Do you think you should keep all of your books or clear them out regularly? (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Erica Munro: A big book clear-out is good for the soul
Post Thumbnail
Rugby: Ellon hoping for a favour as Dunfermline close in on Caley Division One…
CR0040962 Reporter Name Daniel McKay Location Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture shows - Ronald Singer Wed February 2023 Image: DC Thomson
Pensioner claims he accidentally downloaded indecent image while trying to watch World War 2…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Neighbour row over parking spaces Picture shows; Dulaig Court, Grantown on Spey. N/a. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Axe threat neighbour fined and ordered to surrender Viking weapon
VOrkney Ferries Task Force
Council optimism after eleventh-hour Orkney ferries taskforce meeting

Editor's Picks

Most Commented