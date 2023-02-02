Two thefts from Inverness properties less than three miles apart on same day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two break-ins and thefts have taken place at properties in Inverness on the same day.

Between 1pm and 7pm on Tuesday access was gained to a property in Firthview Road.

Meanwhile, between 5pm-7.30pm, access was also gained to a property on Raasay Road.

Inquiries ongoing

The incidents are being treated as linked and inquiries are ongoing. In the meantime, Inverness police are appealing for information.

‘We are treating these incidents as linked’

Detective Sergeant Graeme Johnstone said: “We are treating these incidents as linked and are appealing for anyone with any information which could assist us to get in touch.

“We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the areas at these times to contact us.

“Additionally, I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact officers.”

Those with any information are advised to contact 101 quoting reference 3047 of 31 January.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.