Four teenagers taken to hospital after serious crash on B862 near Dores

Four teenagers have been taken to hospital following a serious crash in the Highlands near Dores.

The incident took place on the B862 Inverness to Fort Augustus Road south of Dores, around 10.55pm on Tuesday.

It was a single-car crash involving a black Ford Fiesta, which left the road.

Four people, three 17-year-old males and a 15-year-old female, were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

A further two 15-year-old females were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The road was closed for two hours and inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Sergeant Douglas Scott, from the Dingwall road policing unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone with information on this incident, or who believes they may have seen the Ford Fiesta beforehand, to please come forward.

“We would also ask any motorists who were in the Dores area on the night of Tuesday February 14, and may have dashcam footage, to contact police.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 3886 of February 14.”