Highlands and Islands airports bosses puts ‘new business case’ to Holyrood to avert strike

Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) says it is “developing a new business case” to put to Transport Scotland after being advised of “further options” in a bid to head off a new wave of strikes planned for March.

As a private limited company wholly owned by Scottish ministers, HIAL receives subsidies from Holyrood and it now appears there may be some movement from Edinburgh as efforts continue to rescue passengers’ travel plans for this month.

In the meanwhile, confirmation of March strikes by the Prospect union is due to affect airport fire services and security operations and comes hot on the heels of Loganair’s decision to drop flights from the islands to Inverness for six weeks.

The airline flies from most airports across the north of Scotland, including Inverness, Kirkwall, Sumburgh, Stornoway and Benbecula.

Loganair operates most of Scotland’s island services with daily flights from HIAL airports on the islands to its hub, Inverness.

Loganair decided to suspend regular flights to the islands during the latest work-to-rule to prevent last-minute cancellations and delays.

The suspension of services begins on March 17 and will last six weeks until the end of April.

New deal from Holyrood?

But a new twist in the saga has seen HIAL meet unions this morning and dangling the carrot that if a new business case is approved by Holyrood, then “we will be having further discussions soon”.

It is unclear at this stage if that means a revised pay deal on the previous offer of a 5% increase, but passengers will now be anxiously reading the runes to see if a series of walkouts can now be averted.

HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon said: “HIAL chairwoman Lorna Jack and I were grateful for the opportunity to discuss the latest position on the strikes, as well as Loganair’s announcement, with the transport minister during the weekend and we are now developing a new business case for Transport Scotland, which we will submit today and discuss with union representatives during the next few days.”

“Having previously exhausted our options in terms of the existing parameters of public sector pay flexibility, we have been advised there may now be further options which could help pursue an agreement which works for all parties involved.

‘Further discussions soon’

“The Loganair announcement to temporarily suspend some flights would cause considerable disruption for our island communities, and we are acutely aware of the impact that could have on people who rely on what can often be described as lifeline services in those areas.

“Having met union representatives this morning to provide an update on the position, and on the assumption that the business case is approved, we will be having further discussions soon.”

Should talks collapse the following airports will remain closed:

March 8 and 9: Stornoway

March 10: Benbecula, Islay, Dundee

March 13: Inverness, Islay

March 17: Dundee, Inverness

The following airports will be open as normal during March strike days:

Barra

Campbeltown

Sumburgh

Tiree

Wick John O’Groats

Kirkwall Airport will only operate inter-island flights on March 10.

Airport fire service members of Prospect are also due to take action short of a strike which will be continuous and starting on March 18.

This will include withdrawal of good will, work to rosters, an overtime ban and a refusal of non-ambulance extensions or special openings, which may cause additional disruption.