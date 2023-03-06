Highlands and Islands airports bosses puts ‘new business case’ to Holyrood to avert strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands and Islands airports bosses puts ‘new business case’ to Holyrood to avert strike

By Simon Warburton
March 6, 2023, 3:18 pm
Aircraft turning by control tower
Is there light at the end of the airports strike tunnel? Image: Sandy McCook/DCT Media.

Highlands and Islands Airports (HIAL) says it is “developing a new business case” to put to Transport Scotland after being advised of “further options” in a bid to head off a new wave of strikes planned for March.

As a private limited company wholly owned by Scottish ministers, HIAL receives subsidies from Holyrood and it now appears there may be some movement from Edinburgh as efforts continue to rescue passengers’ travel plans for this month.

In the meanwhile, confirmation of March strikes by the Prospect union is due to affect airport fire services and security operations and comes hot on the heels of Loganair’s decision to drop flights from the islands to Inverness for six weeks.

Loganair aircraft.
Loganair operates most of Scotland’s island services. Image: Loganair.

The airline flies from most airports across the north of Scotland, including Inverness, Kirkwall, Sumburgh, Stornoway and Benbecula.

Loganair operates most of Scotland’s island services with daily flights from HIAL airports on the islands to its hub, Inverness.

Loganair decided to suspend regular flights to the islands during the latest work-to-rule to prevent last-minute cancellations and delays.

The suspension of services begins on March 17 and will last six weeks until the end of April.

New deal from Holyrood?

But a new twist in the saga has seen HIAL meet unions this morning and dangling the carrot that if a new business case is approved by Holyrood, then “we will be having further discussions soon”.

It is unclear at this stage if that means a revised pay deal on the previous offer of a 5% increase, but passengers will now be anxiously reading the runes to see if a series of walkouts can now be averted.

Hial managing director Inglis Lyon.
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon. Image: DC Thomson.

HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon said: “HIAL chairwoman Lorna Jack and I were grateful for the opportunity to discuss the latest position on the strikes, as well as Loganair’s announcement, with the transport minister during the weekend and we are now developing a new business case for Transport Scotland, which we will submit today and discuss with union representatives during the next few days.”

“Having previously exhausted our options in terms of the existing parameters of public sector pay flexibility, we have been advised there may now be further options which could help pursue an agreement which works for all parties involved.

‘Further discussions soon’

“The Loganair announcement to temporarily suspend some flights would cause considerable disruption for our island communities, and we are acutely aware of the impact that could have on people who rely on what can often be described as lifeline services in those areas.

“Having met union representatives this morning to provide an update on the position, and on the assumption that the business case is approved, we will be having further discussions soon.”

Should talks collapse the following airports will remain closed:

  • March 8 and 9: Stornoway
  • March 10: Benbecula, Islay, Dundee
  • March 13: Inverness, Islay
  • March 17: Dundee, Inverness

The following airports will be open as normal during March strike days:

  • Barra
  • Campbeltown
  • Sumburgh
  • Tiree
  • Wick John O’Groats
Two fire engines.
Airports cannot operate without adequate fire crews. Image: HIAL.

Kirkwall Airport will only operate inter-island flights on March 10.

Airport fire service members of Prospect are also due to take action short of a strike which will be continuous and starting on March 18.

This will include withdrawal of good will, work to rosters, an overtime ban and a refusal of non-ambulance extensions or special openings, which may cause additional disruption.

