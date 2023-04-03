‘It was a miracle’: Dad-to-be calls for improved safety after surviving serious crash on A82 near Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

‘It was a miracle’: Dad-to-be calls for improved safety after surviving serious crash on A82 near Inverness

Daniel Simpson wants a 50mph speed limit on the Highland road after a crash with a delivery driver.

By Louise Glen
Daniel Simpson says a 50mph speed limit would help increase safety on the A82 due to blind corners.
Daniel Simpson says a 50mph speed limit would help increase safety on the A82 due to blind corners.

A Highland businessman said he was “lucky to be alive” after an accident near to Abriachan on the A82 Inverness to Drumnadrochit road.

Daniel Simpson, 23, was involved in an accident and is now warning other drivers to slow down on the road described as “the deadliest in the UK”.

Mr Simpson had only learned days before the accident that he was to become a dad for the first time.

Thankfully his wife Augusta had travelled in her own vehicle, after enjoying a coffee with her husband in the city.

Mr Simpson, the owner of TeraBytes computer shop in Dingwall, said he feels it was a “miracle” he is alive.

He was driving a Mitsubishi ASX that he had recently bought and he said he was glad he was in such a safe car.

The scene inside the car, after the accident on the A82. Image: Daniel Simpson

He is now calling on the authorities to consider imposing a 50mph limit on the section of the road. This, he says, would help on tight corners where there is “no place in which to escape” when an accident happens.

‘It was a miracle’

Escaping the accident, which happened at about 7pm on March 24, with “bruises” and after an overnight stay in the hospital, Mr Simpson said he was keen to start a campaign to have the speed limit reduced.

He said: “I was driving my car, that I had only recently purchased, on a section of road that I know well. I have not been driving long, so I was taking it easy.”

He describes seeing his life flash in front of his eyes, believing that he would be killed in the accident.

“Amazingly both the other man, who was an Amazon delivery driver, and I got out without any major injuries,” he said. “My car window was smashed so I managed to get out. My car has been written off.”

Daniel Simpson with wife Augusta. Image: Daniel Simpson

The delivery driver was in a Citroen Despatch Sport van. He said no other cars for a “few solid minutes” following the collision.

Mr Simpson added: “I was speaking gibberish to 999 when another person, a tourist, arrived and helped us. It was awful. The guy was amazing and I gave him my phone and he dealt with getting the police, fire and ambulance out to us.

“We have only been married for six months, and we have just found out that Augusta is pregnant.

“We had three bishops at our wedding, I am sure their prayers for me helped with this miracle.”

‘I didn’t think I would survive’

Mr Simpson has closed his shop for the time being until he feels able to work.

He continued: “I have lived in Drumnadrochit since I was nine, and before that visited my grandparents here. I have heard about accidents on the roads for many years – I feel like I need to do something to make it better for other people.”

Mr Simpson said he believed that a variable speed limit should be introduced, as it has been on other parts of the route.

He added: “I am going to start a campaign to get the speed limit down to 50mph. At the point where the incident happened, I had a choice of crashing into a wall or into a barrier. The speed limit should be reduced.

Mr Simpson said there was nowhere for the car to go on the road. Image: Daniel Simpson.

“I did not think that I was going to survive. My main thing is safety for me, for the community and for my baby.”

The couple’s baby is due in November.

Mr Simpson said that when the fire brigade arrived at the scene, they thought he would be dead, due to where the accident took place.

Mr Simpson thanked the emergency services, and the hospital for his care and support following the accident.

