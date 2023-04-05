‘Stay lazy my friends!’ Highland Council deletes Facebook post about ‘Mt Everest corpses’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council says it has deleted a post on its Facebook page about “Mt Everest corpses”, saying the message fell below the “standards expected”.

The post on Highland Council Buses Facebook page – set up after the local authority launched its own service in January – encouraged people to “stay lazy”.

At first people thought the page was a spoof page, but a spokeswoman for Highland Council confirmed the page was in fact “official”.

A message, posted this morning at 9am, read: “Good morning everyone!

“Seeing as it’s the holidays, just a friendly reminder that every single frozen corpse on Mt. Everest was once a super highly motivated individual. Moral of the story? Stay lazy my friends!

“With that being said, all Highland Council bus services are operating to schedule and with no reports of delays or issues on the network.

“Have a great day!”

‘Warmer than St Lucia’

The post was one of a number, in recent days, that had become more conversational than informational.

Good morning everyone, no weather chat this morning I'm afraid! Just a reminder that we are operating school holiday… Posted by Highland Council Buses on Sunday, 2 April 2023

The posts were initially warning people about the status of the service.

On Tuesday, the council wrote: “Good morning everyone, no weather chat this morning I’m afraid!

“Just a reminder that we are operating school holiday services today!

“Oh, and if you know anyone who has lost a real ugly looking cat it showed up at mine this morning…”.

There was then a picture of a frog.

Last week, the officer said: “Good morning everyone! Looking like we’re in for a nice one today, warmer than St. Lucia (this may be a fib) and all Highland Council bus services are operating to schedule and with no reports of delays or issues on the network.

“Have a great day!”

On March 16, the officer wrote: “Due to a scurrilous report yesterday (granted, it was by me) of summer fast approaching, an apology must be made (by me) as it’s absolutely drookit today.

“However, all Highland Council bus services are operating to schedule and with no reports of delays or issues on the network as yet. Have a fantastic day under your brollies!”

When The Press & Journal brought the posts to the attention of the press office, they were deleted.

A council spokeswoman said: “Thank you for bringing this to our attention, we can confirm that this is an official Highland Council Facebook page for the council’s in-house bus service.

“Unfortunately, a message posted today did not reach the standards expected and has been deleted.”

Highland Council’s bus service operates routes around Inverness and the Highlands.