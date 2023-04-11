Man, 36, last seen on Wells Street in Inverness as concerns grow for his welfare

Concern is growing for a 36-year-old man who has been reported missing from Inverness.

Lee Dyce was last seen in the Wells Street area of the city at around 9.15am today.

When he was last seen, Mr Dyce was wearing a dark jacket, blue North Face jumper, navy blue jeans and silver shoes.

Police have issued a public appeal for information about his whereabots.

He is described as 5ft 5ins, of heavy build, with short dark hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting 0241 of April 10.