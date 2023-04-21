Free Wifi rolled out across NHS Highland facilities

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Free wifi has been introduced at five health facilities across the Highlands.

The scheme had been adopted by the new National Treatment Centre, Caithness General Hospital, Wick Hospital, Dunbar Hospital in Thurso, and the large parts of Raigmore Hospital.

The new service, powered by Wifi Spark, comes with content filtering and quality broadband.

Patients will have direct access general internet services, email, and entertainment platforms including Inverness Hospital Radio.

It will also be beneficial in rural hospitals where mobile coverage can be unreliable when attempting to keep in touch with loved ones while in hospital.

Posters will be displayed in patient areas and there will also be a 24-hour help desk to resolve any issues.

The services works on personal devices with NHS Highland aiming to roll-out free Wifi to more facilities across the region.