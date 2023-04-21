Free Wifi rolled out across NHS Highland facilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Free Wifi rolled out across NHS Highland facilities

Five facilities including the new National Treatment in Inverness will offer free Wifi.

By Ross Hempseed
Wifi made free in health facilities across the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock.
Wifi made free in health facilities across the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock.

Free wifi has been introduced at five health facilities across the Highlands.

The scheme had been adopted by the new National Treatment Centre, Caithness General Hospital, Wick Hospital, Dunbar Hospital in Thurso, and the large parts of Raigmore Hospital.

The new service, powered by Wifi Spark, comes with content filtering and quality broadband.

How to access the free Wifi at facilities across the Highlands. Image: NHS Highland.

Patients will have direct access general internet services, email, and entertainment platforms including Inverness Hospital Radio.

It will also be beneficial in rural hospitals where mobile coverage can be unreliable when attempting to keep in touch with loved ones while in hospital.

Posters will be displayed in patient areas and there will also be a 24-hour help desk to resolve any issues.

The services works on personal devices with NHS Highland aiming to roll-out free Wifi to more facilities across the region.

