Fire crews attend at block of flats in Inverness

Fire crews attended at a fire in Gilbert Street in Inverness this evening.

Three appliances from the city were in attendance at what appears to be a block of flats on the banks of the River Ness.

The fire service was called at 6.34pm to the Merkinch area of the city.

A fire service spokesman said: “We were called tp a fire on Gilbert Street in Inverness at 6,34pm.

“We had three appliances at the scene. A stop message came in at 7pm.”

There are no reports of injuries.