Inverness Fire crews attend at block of flats in Inverness Three crews from the city were in attendance. By Louise Glen May 5 2023, 7.13pm Fire crews attend at block of flats in Inverness Fire crews attended at Gilbert Street in Inverness. Image: Supplied. Fire crews attended at a fire in Gilbert Street in Inverness this evening. Three appliances from the city were in attendance at what appears to be a block of flats on the banks of the River Ness. The fire service was called at 6.34pm to the Merkinch area of the city. A fire service spokesman said: "We were called tp a fire on Gilbert Street in Inverness at 6,34pm. "We had three appliances at the scene. A stop message came in at 7pm." There are no reports of injuries.
