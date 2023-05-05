Barra linkspan closure means 265mile detour for islanders for six days

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac has announced alternative options for customers during this month’s closure of services to and from Castlebay on Barra.

The port will be closed to all services from May 21 for six days.

This will allow Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) to replace the lifting ropes on the port’s linkspan.

The work was originally planned for March, but was postponed to allow for urgent work on Uig linkspan on Skye so it could return to operation.

The requirement to replace the lifting ropes is based on inspection results from specialist engineers and follows safety restrictions that were put in place last August, preventing abnormal heavy loads from using the linkspan.

As a result, sailings to and from Castlebay will be cancelled from Sunday 21 – Friday 26 May inclusively.

Passengers usually sail between Barra and Oban from Castlebay, but the restrictions mean customers will need to reroute via Uig on Skye.

The detour will add 265miles to some journeys, over the six day period. It will also extend the journey time by up to six hours.

Bookings cancelled

All customers who were booked to travel during this period are being contacted and offered space on alternative services operating via the Sound of Barra and South Uist to the mainland.

Lochboisdale services can be accessed on CalMac’s website here.

The connections via Sound of Barra are not available to book until next week, but they are published on CalMac’s website here.

Normal service is expected to resume following CMal’s successful completion of the work on Saturday May 27.

CalMac published an extensive list of disruptions on its services earlier today.