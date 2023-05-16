Five teenage asylum seekers go ‘missing’ on their way to the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Five teenage asylum seekers go ‘missing’ on their way to the Highlands

A total of 43 asylum seekers were to be sent to the Highlands, under the Home Office's transfer plan.

By Stuart Findlay
A view of people thought to be migrants at the Manston immigration short-term holding facility located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet, Kent.
Many asylum seekers have arrived at the Manston detention centre in Kent. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Five teenage asylum seekers who were to be transferred to the Highlands never made it, a report has revealed.

Highland Council is expected to take 43 children seeking refuge under the Home Office’s National Transfer Service.

As of April this year, 33 young people have transferred through the service.

But five of those, all aged 17 or 18, went missing.

Three were located in Belfast, Sheffield and London respectively.

The other two are now in supported foster care in London.

Missing asylum seekers ‘a local and national concern’

Highland Council’s health, social care and wellbeing committee will discuss a report on the matter on Thursday.

The group of 33 are from Afghanistan, Iran, Albania, Sudan, Iraq, Kuwait
and Turkey.

It is not unusual for these young people to go missing from hotels when they are transferred to a local council across the UK.

Report author Margaret McIntyre, the council’s head of children and justice social work, said: “This is a local and national concern.

“Missing young people can be at risk of significant harm and exploitation.

Demonstrators hold placards as they take part to a protest outside the Manston short-term holding facility.
Demonstrators hold placards as they take part to a protest outside the Manston short-term holding facility. Image: PA

“Some young people do not want to be transferred into local authorities across Scotland. Particularly those more remote authorities, such as Highland.

“These young people are adamant they want to stay in the larger urban areas outwith Scotland.

“This is a complex area in which local authorities across Scotland are facing major pressures.”

Police Scotland is part of a steering group and gives regular updates on efforts to find missing young people.

But Highland Council is ultimately responsible, including financially, for these separated children.

Highland staff took Kent fact-finding trip

Separated children are defined as those up to the age of 18 who arrive in the UK without a parent or legal guardian, seeking safety and asylum.

They are often fleeing political and religious persecution, violence, war, famine and abuse.

Separated children have faced considerable threats. Journeys into the UK – frequently in small boats landing in Kent – are perilous, traumatic and life-threatening.

Aerial view of the Manston short-term holding facility in Thanet, Kent.
A view of the Manston short-term holding facility in Thanet, Kent. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A group of Highland Council officers visited Kent to meet with leaders of the small boats operation group and the Kent Intake Unit last year.

The unit is a holding and detention centre.

A statement from the officers after their visit said: “The dangers associated with this crossing are sobering.

“The absolute substandard quality of the equipment used, the level of overcrowding on these boats, allied with the low levels of skills and abilities of the pilots, putting the lives of families and children at risk.”

How the Highlands has welcomed asylum seekers in the past

The Highlands offered a warm welcome to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

In the past, Syrian and Afghan refugees have also arrived.

The Highlands for Ukraine was among the volunteer groups who sent tonnes of aid to the country.

Its seven-tonne delivery left Inverness in April 2022 and included more than 250,000 packs of nappies and thousands of bars of soap.

Highland Council's Inverness headquarters.
Highland Council’s Inverness headquarters. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The UK Government’s asylum policy has come under increasing scrutiny recently.

The Home Office insists there are a number of “safe and legal” routes to the UK.

But some are only available to people from specific countries like Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Critics of the government’s asylum proposals, such as the Refugee Council, say they risk breaking international law.

