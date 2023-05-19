‘Talk of the town’ axe-throwing bar set to open in Inverness by August

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Talk of the town’ axe-throwing bar set to open in Inverness by August

City centre premises with roof terraces gets planning go-ahead.

By John Ross
A planned axe-throwing venue in Inverness moved a step closer by getting planning permission
A planned axe-throwing venue in Inverness moved a step closer by getting planning permission

A city centre bar featuring axe-throwing and other games could be open in a matter of weeks after gaining planning permission.

Highland Council has approved an application for a bar and two roof terraces in the former Ponden Home Interiors and Highland Hospice buildings on Academy Street in Inverness.

If building control officers also give the go-ahead work on fitting out the premises could start in three weeks with the bar opening by August.

Positive response to bar plans

Taran Campbell, of Beyond Bar Inverness Ltd, said he is delighted with the approval for the venture which he says is the “talk of the town”.

“It’s a big milestone ticked off. I hope to start within three weeks with the aim of being open in August.

“The response has been positive. There has been the odd concern about the axe throwing from people who don’t understand the sport.

“But overall people have been really excited. It’s the talk of the town.

“Having two new terraces in the city centre is going to be great and the selection of activities to do rather than just drinking and eating has certainly got people talking.”

Taran Campbell on his skateboard. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Campbell said he is also excited about the bar’s food and drink menu.

“We haven’t talked about that much but we’re bringing something special which will go down well in Inverness. People are going to be excited with what we offer in both areas.

“There will be a few unique things, but we’ll hold off announcing them for the time being.”

The bar will cover three floors including an outside drinking area which would look out over the roof of the Victorian Market.

A new opening for the bar is proposed between 7 Queensgate and 27-31 Academy Street to the rear of the site.

Axe throwing, originally planned on the outside terrace, will now take place in a segregated room on the ground floor.

Dedicated supervision for axe throwing

In March the council’s licensing board approved an application for the provisional granting of a premises licence.

The licensing standards officer recommended a specific condition, to ensure adequate supervision of the axe throwing activity to assist in maintaining public safety.

Mr Campbell said previously axe throwing will only take place under the dedicated supervision of a staff member.

All axes will be securely retained by staff when not in use.

The venue will also feature other ‘competitive socialising’ elements including table tennis, shuffleboard and beer pong.

