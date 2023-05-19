‘Talk of the town’ axe-throwing bar set to open in Inverness by August

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A city centre bar featuring axe-throwing and other games could be open in a matter of weeks after gaining planning permission.

Highland Council has approved an application for a bar and two roof terraces in the former Ponden Home Interiors and Highland Hospice buildings on Academy Street in Inverness.

If building control officers also give the go-ahead work on fitting out the premises could start in three weeks with the bar opening by August.

Positive response to bar plans

Taran Campbell, of Beyond Bar Inverness Ltd, said he is delighted with the approval for the venture which he says is the “talk of the town”.

“It’s a big milestone ticked off. I hope to start within three weeks with the aim of being open in August.

“The response has been positive. There has been the odd concern about the axe throwing from people who don’t understand the sport.

“But overall people have been really excited. It’s the talk of the town.

“Having two new terraces in the city centre is going to be great and the selection of activities to do rather than just drinking and eating has certainly got people talking.”

Mr Campbell said he is also excited about the bar’s food and drink menu.

“We haven’t talked about that much but we’re bringing something special which will go down well in Inverness. People are going to be excited with what we offer in both areas.

“There will be a few unique things, but we’ll hold off announcing them for the time being.”

The bar will cover three floors including an outside drinking area which would look out over the roof of the Victorian Market.

A new opening for the bar is proposed between 7 Queensgate and 27-31 Academy Street to the rear of the site.

Axe throwing, originally planned on the outside terrace, will now take place in a segregated room on the ground floor.

Dedicated supervision for axe throwing

In March the council’s licensing board approved an application for the provisional granting of a premises licence.

The licensing standards officer recommended a specific condition, to ensure adequate supervision of the axe throwing activity to assist in maintaining public safety.

Mr Campbell said previously axe throwing will only take place under the dedicated supervision of a staff member.

All axes will be securely retained by staff when not in use.

The venue will also feature other ‘competitive socialising’ elements including table tennis, shuffleboard and beer pong.

