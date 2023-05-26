Highlanders invited to Get Set for Summer with free event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Highlanders invited to Get Set for Summer with free event

First ever summer event to take place at the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness.

By Louise Glen
The stage set up with bright lights in the Northern Meeting Park. A huge crowd stands in front of the stage.
The Gathering Festival 2019. Inverness, Northern Meeting Park. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

An event for all the family is being put on free of charge this summer in Inverness.

Organised by High Life Highland and concert promoter LCC – the day promises to have something for everyone.

While the fine details have not been released, organisers say it will have live entertainment, sports events.

Third sector organisations are being invited along to a marketplace to shout about what they do.

The Get Set for Summer day will take place on Saturday June 24 at the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness.

Highlanders invited to Get Set for Summer event

High Life Highland and LCC Live said it will “throw open the gates of the park and welcome in a number of local businesses, charities and performers” to create a big family fun day out.

Plans for the day include live entertainment, family games, sporting activities, charity challenges and games – providing the perfect location for locals and visitors alike to meet, eat, and play for the day.

Steve Walsh, chief executive of High Life Highland said: “Like many organisations, High Life Highland is very aware of the personal challenges that individuals and families across the Highlands are facing because of the current cost-of-living crisis.

“As a charity, we have been keen to do something to support people and bring them together to celebrate everything great and good about the Highlands.

“So, when the opportunity came up to partner the team at LCC Live by offering a free-to-access event in the city, we knew this was very much in line with our charitable objectives to support people across the Highlands.

Steve Walsh, smiling at the camera. mr Walsh is in a grey pinstriped suit with a tree behind him, He is wearing a red and blue tie.
Steve Walsh, CEO High Life Highland. Image Supplied.

Les Kidger,  of LCC Live said: “We are extremely grateful for the support we receive from Highland residents who have attended the many concerts we have promoted in and around Inverness, and over the years we have supported a number of small groups and charities.

“But working in partnership with HLH means that ‘Get Set For Summer’ is a much bigger way for us to be able to give even more back to our communities by being part of an affordable event that can bring families together on what we hope will be a warm, Inverness summer’s day.”

‘Get Set For Summer’ will take place from 11am-5pm on Saturday, 24th June at the Northern Meeting Park in the centre of the city.

 

[[title]]