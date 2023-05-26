Highlanders invited to Get Set for Summer with free event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An event for all the family is being put on free of charge this summer in Inverness.

Organised by High Life Highland and concert promoter LCC – the day promises to have something for everyone.

While the fine details have not been released, organisers say it will have live entertainment, sports events.

Third sector organisations are being invited along to a marketplace to shout about what they do.

The Get Set for Summer day will take place on Saturday June 24 at the Northern Meeting Park in Inverness.

High Life Highland and LCC Live said it will “throw open the gates of the park and welcome in a number of local businesses, charities and performers” to create a big family fun day out.

Plans for the day include live entertainment, family games, sporting activities, charity challenges and games – providing the perfect location for locals and visitors alike to meet, eat, and play for the day.

Steve Walsh, chief executive of High Life Highland said: “Like many organisations, High Life Highland is very aware of the personal challenges that individuals and families across the Highlands are facing because of the current cost-of-living crisis.

“As a charity, we have been keen to do something to support people and bring them together to celebrate everything great and good about the Highlands.

“So, when the opportunity came up to partner the team at LCC Live by offering a free-to-access event in the city, we knew this was very much in line with our charitable objectives to support people across the Highlands.

Les Kidger, of LCC Live said: “We are extremely grateful for the support we receive from Highland residents who have attended the many concerts we have promoted in and around Inverness, and over the years we have supported a number of small groups and charities.

“But working in partnership with HLH means that ‘Get Set For Summer’ is a much bigger way for us to be able to give even more back to our communities by being part of an affordable event that can bring families together on what we hope will be a warm, Inverness summer’s day.”

‘Get Set For Summer’ will take place from 11am-5pm on Saturday, 24th June at the Northern Meeting Park in the centre of the city.