‘Crews and drivers are helpless’: Calls for urgent action after ambulances stacked outside Inverness hospital

Security guard Jon Barclay says night after night patients are waiting hours to get in.

By Louise Glen
Raigmore hospital in Inverness operated by NHS Highland.
Raigmore Hospital, Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

An Inverness business owner has called on the UK and Scottish governments to take more notice of capacity issues in Highland hospitals.

Jon Barclay, a security specialist, said that night after night at Raigmore he is seeing ambulances backed up waiting to get patients into hospital.

He claims he even saw medics with a patient from an air ambulance also waiting more than an hour-and-a-half to get inside last Monday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service says turnarounds remain a “challenge” in the Highlands and it is working with the NHS to help patients.

‘Ambulances at Raigmore are piling up’

Mr Barclay originally from Mallaig, said he was concerned the lack of capacity in Raigmore means seriously ill patients are waiting outside.

The 33-year-old provides security for a business that is based on the campus and is regularly in the area during the nighttime.

He said: “It has been an ongoing problem to see the ambulances backed up. You can see by the registration plates that it is the same ones that are still there.

“The crew and drivers are helpless if they can not get their patients into the hospital, and to get back out and help other people.

“I noticed that the doctors from the helicopter were sitting with their patient in an ambulance.

Help the NHS actually sickens.me to think a family member or friend could be sat at home waiting for emergency care…

Posted by Jon Barclay on Monday, 22 May 2023

“Nothing was moving. Seriously, if it was your family member or friend in that ambulance you would want to ask questions.”

Earlier this month we reported an Aberdeen man was put out onto the Inverness streets in boxer shorts in the middle of the night having been released from Raigmore.

Mr Barclay added: “Because of my business I travel around and I know it is not just happening here. It is happening at the Belford in Fort William, and in Elgin at Dr Gray’s.

‘Ease the burden on hospitals’

“We need to ease the burden on hospitals. The governments in this country need to take note, as this is not acceptable.”

Jon Barclay in the driving seat of a car with a high vis jacket on and wearing sunglasses.
Business owner and security specialist Jon Barclay. Image: Supplied.

An NHS Highland spokeswoman said: “Raigmore Hospital is currently busy, with lots of people needing our services.

“Our operational planning and the extra efforts of our staff in all our hospitals and community services have ensured that we have been able to respond to these pressures.”

She added: “To help us further we would ask the public for their support in ensuring that if you do need medical care you use the most appropriate services.

“If you need urgent care that is not life-threatening, call NHS24 on 111.

“NHS 24 will direct you to the most appropriate care, which might be a minor injuries unit, phone or virtual appointment, pharmacy, or A&E.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Unfortunately, hospital turnaround times remain a challenge in the region, and we are continuing to work closely with colleagues from NHS Highland to ensure our hardworking ambulance crews can get back on the road to help patients”.

The Scottish Government has been contacted to comment.

