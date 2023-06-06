Catamaran rescued after it ran aground near Urquhart Castle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loch Ness lifeboat was dispatched to assist a catamaran after it ran aground on rocks near the famous Urquhart Castle.

Aberdeen Coastguard received the call at around 6.30pm today of a vessel in distress near Urquhart Bay.

The 42ft catamaran had ran aground on some rocks requiring assistance to free itself.

Loch Ness lifeboat based at Drumnadrochit was dispatched to the scene arriving quickly at 6.45pm due to its close proximity.

The crew assessed the vessel and its three passengers for damage or injuries but there were no injuries sustained.

The lifeboat then performed a stern tow to pull the catamaran off the rocks before calling in to base at just after 7.30pm to announce the vessel was free floating and under tow.

The vessel then made its way to its destination at Dochgarroch, while the lifeboat returned to base at around 8pm.