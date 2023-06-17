Inverness train services disrupted by signalling fault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness train services disrupted by signalling fault

Engineers from Network Rail Scotland were drafted in to rectify the fault.

By Michelle Henderson
A purple ScotRail train on the Inverness to Aberdeen line.
No rail services were able to arrive or depart from Inverness due to a signalling fault on the line this afternoon. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Train services in Inverness were brought to a standstill due to a signalling fault.

Commuters travelling to and from Inverness faced a period of disruption this afternoon due to an issue on the line.

Rail services on the Highland Main Line and the Far North Line were impacted by the disruption, as well as services to Aberdeen.

Engineers were called to the city to repair the fault and restore order to the network.

Rail services are now returning to normal.

A week of disruption due to signalling issues

The fault was reported by ScotRail on their social media channels at 2pm.

Engineers from Network Rail Scotland swiftly arrived on site to begin repairing the fault.

The issue is the third of its kind to disrupt Inverness rail service this week.

Just three days ago, engineers were called to the Highland Main Line to repair a fault with the signals between Inverness and Aviemore.

The call-out came just days after rail services were cancelled and revised after a lightning strike affected signals on the line.

What services are being affected?

As a result of the fault, no rail services were able to arrive or depart from Inverness.

Services between Inverness, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Kyle of Lochalsh were being cancelled, delayed or revised.

In a statement, published on their website, ScotRail acknowledged the knock-on effects of a fault of this magnitude.

They wrote: “We have received reports of a signal fault at Inverness. Our services are unable to operate into and out of Inverness until staff have rectified the fault.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
In pictures: Thousands celebrate 93rd anniversary of Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games
Anti fascists. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Hundreds of campaigners outnumber far right group holding anti-immigration rally in Elgin
Competitors and heavy athletes went head to head at this year's Oldmeldrum Sports and Highland Games as thousands enjoyed themselves in the sun. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
King Charles praises 'fine traditions' in Oldmeldrum as the Sunshine Games make a glorious…
Blue-green algae scum sits on top of a pond.
Visitors warned after blue-green algae found in Fort Augustus loch
Hundreds turn out in protest of anti-immigration rally in Elgin, as well as a strong police presence. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Teenager arrested in connection with assault at anti-immigrant rally in Elgin
Ryan Luckhurst of Inver Ross who completed 6 events at the Highland Rally.
Inver Ross member to compete at RHS
Short-term measures have been taken to ensure public water flows on Skye.
Emergency measures authorised to keep public water supply flowing on Skye
David and Susan Johnstone manage Ballindalloch Home Farm.
Speyside farm to host technical sheep event
Baltasound Junior High School in Unst is the first school in Shetland to be accredited by Scottish Book Trust as a Reading School. Image: Shetland Islands Council.
Shetland school leading the charge on childhood reading
Flowerburn Mains in the Black Isle also features a small airstrip.
Attractive farm on Black Isle for sale

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]