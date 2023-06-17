Inverness train services disrupted by signalling fault

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Train services in Inverness were brought to a standstill due to a signalling fault.

Commuters travelling to and from Inverness faced a period of disruption this afternoon due to an issue on the line.

Rail services on the Highland Main Line and the Far North Line were impacted by the disruption, as well as services to Aberdeen.

Engineers were called to the city to repair the fault and restore order to the network.

Rail services are now returning to normal.

A week of disruption due to signalling issues

The fault was reported by ScotRail on their social media channels at 2pm.

Engineers from Network Rail Scotland swiftly arrived on site to begin repairing the fault.

The issue is the third of its kind to disrupt Inverness rail service this week.

Just three days ago, engineers were called to the Highland Main Line to repair a fault with the signals between Inverness and Aviemore.

NEW: We have received reports of a signal fault at Inverness

* Our services are unable to operate into and out of Inverness until @NetworkRailSCOT has rectified the fault. pic.twitter.com/2KZPxYkVqC — ScotRail (@ScotRail) June 17, 2023

The call-out came just days after rail services were cancelled and revised after a lightning strike affected signals on the line.

What services are being affected?

As a result of the fault, no rail services were able to arrive or depart from Inverness.

Services between Inverness, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Kyle of Lochalsh were being cancelled, delayed or revised.

In a statement, published on their website, ScotRail acknowledged the knock-on effects of a fault of this magnitude.

They wrote: “We have received reports of a signal fault at Inverness. Our services are unable to operate into and out of Inverness until staff have rectified the fault.”