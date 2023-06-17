Inver Ross member to compete at RHS

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A member of Inver Ross Young Farmers is heading to the Royal Highland Show next week to take part in the National Young Farmer of the Year competition.

Ryan Luckhurst from Newtomore, recently won the Highland Area Young Farmer of the Year award at the Highland Rally, where more than 160 Young Farmers from throughout the region competed.

He completed six events at the rally including stockjudging, digger driving and fault finding to gain the title and will now go up against other young farmers from throughout Scotland next week.