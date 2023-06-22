15-year-old reported missing in Inverness

A teenager has been reported missing from Inverness prompting police to appeal for the public’s help.

Nico Adams, 15, was last seen around 1pm on Wednesday, June 21 in the Scaniport area south of Inverness.

He is described as 6ft 1ins tall, with short brown hair and was last seen wearing black joggers, a grey jumper, a black waterproof jacket and a black Nike bag.

Police are now appealing to the public to help trace Nico Adams.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who may have seen Nico since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number PS-20230621-4023.”