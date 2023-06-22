Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke’s words of caution on Euro 2024 qualifying bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland defender Ryan Porteous reveals boss Steve Clarke’s words of caution on Euro 2024 qualifying bid

Scotland have won their opening four games of a qualifying campaign for the first time but national boss Steve Clarke issued a cautionary message in the Hampden dressing room after beating Georgia.

By Sean Wallace
Scotland's Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous has revealed manager Steve Clarke’s words of caution for the Euro 2024 campaign.

Clarke’s in-form Scots top their qualifying group with a 100 per cent record of four wins from four games.

It is the first time a Scotland team have won the opening four matches of a qualifying campaign.

Scotland have beaten recently crowned Nations League winners Spain and a Norway side with goal machine Erling Haaland.

They have also overcome a Georgian side with £100m-rated Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Cyprus.

The Scots are within touching distance of qualifying for the Euro 2024 finals in Germany next summer.

However Clarke took the squad back to earth with a post-match talk inside the Hampden dressing room after the 2-0 win against Georgia.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates after making it 2-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS

Porteous said: “It is very important that we stay grounded.

“We’ve had a fantastic start to the first half of the group with big results against Spain and Norway.

“It is brilliant and this team continues to make its own history every time we get together.

“But there are still massive games to come.

“The gaffer said in the dressing room that when you think you are doing well, that is when football can bite you.

“So we can’t take anything for granted because we haven’t done anything yet.

“We want to keep progressing but we are not there (Euro 2024).

“We know we have to keep concentrating and keep taking it one game at a time.”

Retaining focus during long delay

Manager Clarke’s insistence that the Scots retain focus was also pivotal during the extended rain delay against Georgia.

Hampden had been battered by torrential rain in the build up to the Group A qualifier.

Callum McGregor fired the Scots ahead after six minutes but soon after referee Istvan Vad suspended play due to a waterlogged pitch.

The game was delayed for more than 90 minutes as ground-staff worked to disperse the surface water.

Hampden was finally passed playable after a second pitch inspection – with play resuming more than 90 minutes after being stopped.

Scotland’s Callum McGregor celebrates with John McGinn (second from right) after making it 1-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS

Porteous said: “The manager told us to stay focused.

“Credit to all the staff as well as we had physios and sport scientists who kept us ticking over.

“They gave us food at the right times and that was important as we ate three-and-a-half-hours before kick-off.

“When that gets disrupted it can have a knock on effect.

“We had carb drinks and bananas

“We are just delighted we got through it with no injuries considering the conditions.”

Scotland’s Scott McTominay celebrates with Jack Hendry and Billy Gilmour after making it 2-0 against Georgia. Image: SNS

Ensuring game continued for fans

After the referee deemed the pitch playable the rescheduled kick-off time was set for 9.15pm.

However there was a further delay as Georgia did not come out onto the pitch.

The game finally restarted at 9.33pm.

Scotland’s Ryan Porteous(right) and Georgia’s Georges Mikautadze battle for the ball. Image: PA

Watford defender Porteous said: “You always hope that the game is going to go on regardless, even before we scored.

“There were 50,000 people in there and we wanted them to enjoy the game and their day.

“We had 50,000 people come out so it was a case of lets do the most we can to get the game on.

“That was our message. I think Georgia were a wee bit different as they were a goal down.

“From their point of view when the pitch is like that it is probably a good opportunity to mix it up and get at us.

“It was difficult but we got there in the end.”

Water is cleared off the pitch during the long suspension in play at Hampden. Image: SNS.

Defensive work paying off for Scots

Scotland have yet to concede a goal from open play in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The only goal against was a penalty, converted by Haaland in the 2-1 defeat of Norway in Oslo on Saturday.

Georgia were awarded a penalty in injury time for hand-ball by Aaron Hickey following a VAR review.

However Napoli’s Kvaratskhelia blasted the spot-kick over the bar.

Scotland’s Ryan Porteous and Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during the Euro qualifier. Image: SNS

Former Hibs defender Porteous, 24, said: “It is something we have worked on and are trying to limit shots, especially from within the box.

“Even against Spain and Norway they only had one or two shots within the box.

“I’m delighted that work’s paying off.”

