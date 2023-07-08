Appeal made for 21-year-old man last seen in Inverness

A 21-year-old who was last seen in the early hours of this morning in Inverness has been reported missing.

Police have made an appeal for the public’s help to trace Jamie Milne, 21, who was last seen in the Kessock Road area of the city at around 12.50am on Saturday July 8.

He is described as being 5ft 6in, of slim build with short brown curly hair and when last seen was wearing a light blue t-shirt, light grey jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Jamie since this time, or who has any information which could be relevant, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0251 of Saturday July 8.