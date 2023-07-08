Greggs store in Aberdeen suburb reopened after closure due to break-in

The Greggs store in the Dyce area of Aberdeen has reopened after being forced to close due to a break-in in the early hours of the morning.

Eyewitnesses saw a police officer standing outside of the fast-food premises, which is located on Burnside Road, this morning.

One of the doors was boarded up following the incident.

A police van was stationed outside the bakery for most of the morning, but has since left the scene.

Store supervisor, David Lumsden confirmed that “very little” was taken in the robbery.

‘Inquiries are ongoing’

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 2.35am on Saturday July 8, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Burnside Road, Dyce.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The Greggs in Dyce opened in November 2021 in the former Royal Bank of Scotland building and is one of eight located across the Granite City.