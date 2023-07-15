Thunderstorms and heavy rain fail to dampen spirits at this year’s Inverness Highland Games

Heavy rain and rumbles of thunder failed to deter competitors and visitors as thousands attended the Inverness Highland Games today.

The event, staged for nearly 200 years, show off the finest talents in traditional Scottish sporting events like the caber toss, tug of war and hammer throw.

This year’s games marked a milestone as more women participated in the heavy events than men, with a record 15 competing.

Thousands braved Scotland’s unpredictable weather to descend on Bught Park, many donning coats and umbrellas to watch events unfold.

The atmosphere was joyous with other attractions, including local food vendors, a prosecco bar, fun fair rides and a clan tent to keep visitors occupied.

Also at the event were Tom and Luke Stoltman, the famous strongmen from Invergordon, there to meet fans and entertain the crowds.

Having the Stoltman brothers at the games for a second year, attracted Angela Elphinstone and Carol Brebner from Peterhead and Inverurie, who describe themselves as “superfans”.

Wearing “Spicy Stoltman” t-shirts, they keenly waited in line for a photo with the brothers.

Just as the brothers were due to step onto the field at 2pm, the heavens opened up, and heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning put a stop to proceedings.

However, after the rain stopped, the brothers were back out competing to toss a 26kg weight over a high bar, alongside Rongo Keene from New Zealand.

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning throughout the day

Both brothers, who have a healthy rivalry, were cheered on by the crowd as they easily passed 12ft and 15ft only to fail to beat the record of 17ft.

Provost of Inverness, Glynis Campbell-Sinclair, was pleased to see so many people remain at the Inverness Highland Games despite the downpour.

She said: “Everything was going to plan, but it was forecast, so we expected it, but because we have so much entertainment in the outfield, people are still happy to be here. It’s been a great crowd today.

“We are all programmed to expect rain, we are all born with a pair of wellies in Scotland, and it is disappointing that it’s wet, but most of the people still have a smile on their faces and are enjoying the games.”

The event has hampered by several downpours, which left the field sodden, however, events such as the caber toss and long jump went ahead during dry intervals.

Lena Best and her partner Trevor Clark came all the way from Oregon, to see what makes for a traditional Highland Games.

“It’s been fun and super exciting despite the rain,” she said.

“It doesn’t stop anyone from having fun at an event like this. Watching the feats of strength out on the field has been really exciting to see.”

Ms Best says they don’t have anything like the Highland Games in the USA, but it shares similarities with an American track meet, although much more “intense”.

Not only were the adults taking part, but kids also had their shot at glory in the Junior Highland Games, competing in events like the 100m dash, shotput, long jump and relay race.

For Harry MacLeod, 13, from Inverness, this was his first event and he decided to take part in all the events coming first in both the 100m dash and the long jump.

He said: “There are lots of events you can take part in so it’s a really fun day. I want to eventually compete in adult competitions.

“It’s a wonderful atmosphere, with lots of tourists who don’t know you but who are cheering you on, so it’s nice to have the support from the crowd.”

‘An authentic Scottish experience’

Jane McLelland from Alness brought her husband Shug and daughter Eleanor Leiper to the games and was blown away by the performance from the pipe band.

She said: “It’s something you look forward to every year and there is always something for everyone, it’s a great family day out.

“It’s amazing to see so many people from around the world come together at things like this, showcasing the best of Scotland and the Highlands. It’s truly an authentic Scottish experience.”

However, Mr McLelland noted the lack of available seating for people to eat their food saying there were lots of picnic benches for visitors last year but very few this year.

Sonya Coles from Devon stayed in Inverness for an extra day, especially for the games.

She said: “The day has been amazing, the highlight of course was meeting the Stoltman brothers. I’ve never been to a Highland Games before and so was so happy to be able to see the caber toss and other sports. I love the bagpipes as well.”

Her daughter Ellie Coles lives much closer in Dingwall, and this was her first visit to the Inverness games.

She is cheering on her seven-year-old daughter who will be competing in the Highland Dancing.

She said: “It’s a lovely family atmosphere and it just shows how important the Highland Games are for Scotland with so many people here.

“It also has a lot of community spirit and showcases the best of Scotland, so it makes for a very traditional Scottish day out.”