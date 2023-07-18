In full: All the road closures and restrictions coming into force for Belladrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In full: All the road closures and restrictions coming into force for Belladrum

Highland Council is advising motorists of several temporary restrictions being implemented in the area surrounding Belladrum Estate.

By Michelle Henderson
Fireworks lights up the sky above the Belladrum Festival
Belladrum Tarta Heart Festival will begin next Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Motorists are being warned to expect some disruption as preparations for Belladrum get underway.

The three-day event kicks off next Thursday on the Belladrum Estate, near Beauly, drawing thousands of music fans to the Highlands.

Crowds will be treated to a performances by the likes of Travis, Sigrid, Peat & Diesel, Sam Ryder, Bastille and Katie Tunstall.

Highland Council is now advising motorists of several temporary restrictions being implemented from Monday.

A red and white 30mph speed sign with cars passing behind.
A temporary 30mph speed limit is being placed on a number of routes during the music festival. Image: Kris Miller.

Temporary speed restrictions and a one-way system will come into effect from 8am on Monday and remain in operation until Sunday, August 6.

Here are the restrictions in full:

  1. To temporarily prohibit vehicles from travelling more than 30mph on:
  • A833 Milton – Phoineas Road from its Junction with the A862 to a point 250 metres, or thereby, south of its junction with the U1580 Tomnacross Road, Kiltarlity from 8am on Thursday 27 July 2023 to 3pm on Sunday 30 July 2023.
  •  A862 Ardullie – Dingwall – Beauly – Inverness Road from a point 500 metres, or thereby, east of its junction with the A833 Milton – Phoineas Road, to a point 500 metres, or thereby, west of the aforesaid junction from 8am on Thursday 27 July 2023 to 3pm on Sunday 30 July 2023.

2. To temporarily prohibit vehicles from travelling more than 30mph on:

  • A833 Milton – Phoineas Road from its northernmost junction with the U2108 Belladrum Road, Kiltarlity to its southernmost junction with the U2108 from 8am on Thursday, July 27 to 3pm on Sunday, July 30.

3. A one-way system will be in place on:

  • B9164 Bogroy – Kirkhill – Dunballoch Road from its junction with the A862 (at Dunballoch) to its junction with the C1116 Cononbank – Kirkhill Smithy Road from 12noon to 8pm on Thursday, July 27- west to east
  • U2108 Belladrum Road, Kiltarlity, from its northernmost junction with the A833 (at Gate Lodge) to its southernmost junction with the A833 (at Meg’s Stone) from 8am on Monday, July 24 until 8pm on Sunday, August 6- north to south.
  • C1106 Fanellan Road from its junction with the A831 Drumnadrochit – Cannich – Beauly Toll Road to its junction with the U1604 Kiltarlity Road from 8am to 8pm on Thursday, July 27- north to south.
  • C1106 Fanellan Road from its junction with the A831 Drumnadrochit – Cannich – Beauly Toll Road to its junction with the U1604 Kiltarlity Road from 8am to 2pm on Sunday, July 30- north to south.
  • U1604 Kiltarlity Road from its junction with the C1106 Fanellan Road to its junction with the C1108 Kiltarlity – Eskadale – Kerrow Road from 8am to 8pm on Thursday, July 27 – north to south.
  • U1604 Kiltarlity Road from its junction with the C1106 Fanellan Road to its junction with the C1108 Kiltarlity – Eskadale – Kerrow Road from 8am to 2pm on Sunday, July 30- south to north.
  • C1108 Kiltarlity – Eskadale – Kerrow Road from its junction with the U1604 Kiltarlity Road to its junction with the A833 Milton – Phoineas (Brochies Corner) Road from 8am to 8pm on Thursday, July 27- west to east.
  • C1108 Kiltarlity – Eskadale – Kerrow Road from its junction with the U1604 Kiltarlity Road to its junction with the A833 Milton – Phoineas (Brochies Corner) Road from 8am to 2pm on Sunday, July 30.

