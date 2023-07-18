In full: All the road closures and restrictions coming into force for Belladrum

Motorists are being warned to expect some disruption as preparations for Belladrum get underway.

The three-day event kicks off next Thursday on the Belladrum Estate, near Beauly, drawing thousands of music fans to the Highlands.

Crowds will be treated to a performances by the likes of Travis, Sigrid, Peat & Diesel, Sam Ryder, Bastille and Katie Tunstall.

Highland Council is now advising motorists of several temporary restrictions being implemented from Monday.

Temporary speed restrictions and a one-way system will come into effect from 8am on Monday and remain in operation until Sunday, August 6.

Here are the restrictions in full:

To temporarily prohibit vehicles from travelling more than 30mph on:

A833 Milton – Phoineas Road from its Junction with the A862 to a point 250 metres, or thereby, south of its junction with the U1580 Tomnacross Road, Kiltarlity from 8am on Thursday 27 July 2023 to 3pm on Sunday 30 July 2023.

A862 Ardullie – Dingwall – Beauly – Inverness Road from a point 500 metres, or thereby, east of its junction with the A833 Milton – Phoineas Road, to a point 500 metres, or thereby, west of the aforesaid junction from 8am on Thursday 27 July 2023 to 3pm on Sunday 30 July 2023.

2. To temporarily prohibit vehicles from travelling more than 30mph on:

A833 Milton – Phoineas Road from its northernmost junction with the U2108 Belladrum Road, Kiltarlity to its southernmost junction with the U2108 from 8am on Thursday, July 27 to 3pm on Sunday, July 30.

3. A one-way system will be in place on: