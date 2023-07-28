Nairn music promoter recounts growth ‘from the back of the Phoenix Bar to Belladrum’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Nairn music promoter recounts growth ‘from the back of the Phoenix Bar to Belladrum’

Robe Ellen, who grew up in Nairn, runs the Trailer Trash stage in Moose Hollow.

By Louise Glen
Nairn Man Rob Ellen who puts on the Trailer Trash Stage at Belladrum each year.
Rob Ellen has hosted the Trailer Trash Stage at Belladrum for more than a decade. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson.

Belladrum is the annual “dinner party” for one music promoter from Nairn, who says the growth of live music in the Highlands is “phenomenal”.

Rob Ellen says that over his 50-year career in the music industry he has seen a shift from live music squeezed into a back room of a pub, to Belladrum attracting 25,000 people.

Belladrum, he says, is the peak of his annual “stravaig” as he invites some of the many hundreds of musicians he meets each year to play at the Trailer Trash Stage at Moose Hollow.

Nairn was the starting point for Belladrum music

This year he has managed to bag some of the best names – musicians who, while they might not be household names, are the very best in country music.

Nairn Man Rob Ellen who puts on the Trailer Trash Stage at Belladrum each year.
There is a place for people to sit down at the Trailer4 Trash Stage to enjoy the music. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Rob, who gave up in the oil industry in the 80s and opened Undercover Records in Nairn in the back of his aunt’s wholefood shop, says much of what he does is by “kismet” or serendipity.

“Louise Goffin is here by complete chance,” he laughs.

Goffin is daughter of songwriters Carole King and Gerry Goffin.

“She is in Scotland and asked if she could sing at one of our house concerts this week,” he continued.

“And it just so happened that there was a band that pulled out of Belladrum five minutes before she called.

“That’s kismet or providence or something. Whatever it is – she is a great addition to the Belladrum programme.”

Goffin is not the only big name to play on the intimate Belladrum Moose Hollow stage.

Rob continued: “From the States we mainly have Texans with us this year, which is nice because that reflects the four years before Covid when I was in Texas.

“It is four years since I’ve seen most of these people.”

He continued: “We’re ending the whole Belladrum shebang with the queen of honky tonk Libby Koch from Houston.

Nairn Man Rob Ellen who puts on the Trailer Trash Stage at Belladrum each year.
The Trailer Trash Stage is in Moose Hollow down the hill from the Hot House Stage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“And she fits right in with us. She plays the house band to their very best.”

In the 1980s Rob opened a second record shop in Inverness, where he sold the latest music –  long before downloads or Spotify was a thing.

He said: “And then I thought, right, okay, how do I get some of these artists to play in the Highlands.

Cairngorms were a barrier at the time

“The Cairngorms were a massive barrier at that time. There wasn’t a PA system up here. There were local bands doing gigs and having great nights. But there wasn’t a dedicated venue.

“So I took over the back of the Phoenix Bar and put on gigs, and that actually started doing better than the record sales.

“And now look, the line up that Belladrum has is phenomenal. We have come a long way from live music in the back of the Phoenix Bar.”

Nairn Man Rob Ellen who puts on the Trailer Trash Stage at Belladrum each year.
The Trailer Trash Stage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

For Rob, Belladrum and promoting real musicians is a labour of love. He said: “I help musicians now for a donation to my work. So, I’m beholding to other people for the Trailer Trash stage.

“Wherever I go, they are hosting me. Belladrum is like my annual dinner party, where people play for a meal ticket. And it works.”

Nairn Man Rob Ellen who puts on the Trailer Trash Stage at Belladrum each year.
Rob Ellen and Pigman at the Hootananny Trailer Trash Stage. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For all  you need to know about Belladrum, click here. 

 

 

 

More from Inverness

To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man whose Mazda was left abandoned by Ardullie Roundabout for more than two months has admitted drink driving Picture shows; Mazda, Ardullie Roundabout. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 27/07/2023
White Mazda driver was over the limit when he left the road at Ardullie…
Gary Mclean judging the Taste of Grampian.
Award-winning chef Gary Maclean to visit Inverness
Inverness Sheriff Court.
'Irate' woman threw stone through ex's window
Internet speeds can affect house prices
Poor internet can affect house sales says Inverness estate agent
Karen Darke meets Paul Challice at the Morayvia museum.
Former coastguard left speechless by chance encounter with paralympian he helped rescue 30 years…
Steven Ferguson at Ross County and Scot Gardiner at Inverness Caley Thistle have backed the dual the A9 campaign.
Ross County and Caley Thistle support campaign for A9 dualling due to safety concerns
Inverness knife man Krzystof Andruczak wearing camouflage and a gas mask armed with a knife. He is now in hospital
Inverness knifeman who was shot by police to remain in state hospital indefinitely
A t-rex puppet
Inverness braces for monster invasion as Dinosaur World Live roars into Eden Court
Eastgate in Inverness where a disturbance took place this afternoon.
Emergency services rush to scene of 'disturbance' in Inverness
George Alagiah, right, died this week of bowel cancer. In Inverness, Iain Jack is highlighting the importance of early screening. Image: BBC/Bowel Cancer UK
George Alagiah death: Inverness bowel cancer survivor backs early screenings