Huntly’s Town Collection: Map celebrates first new art for five years

The Town Collection has been updated to include 14 "distinct" pieces of art.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The new art map will guide visitors around Huntly's artworks. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
The new art map will guide visitors around Huntly's artworks. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

A new trail has been plotted around Huntly to celebrate the first new public art there for five years.

Deveron Projects is behind the route, showcasing 14 pieces from its collection of more than 80 about the Aberdeenshire town.

Januario Jano’s textile work ‘Untitled (Panasonic 002)’. Image: Deveron Projects

More widely, the art is part of the Town Collection – last added to in 2018.

Artists from all over the world have contributed, staying in Huntly while they create their contribution.

What is the Town Collection?

Deveron Projects has worked with resident artists since 1995 to develop a unique approach. It has all been built around Huntly’s identity and improving social well-being there.

In total, the Town Collection features more than 80 artworks telling the story of Huntly by artists who have either lived or worked in the area.

Instead of being hosted inside one gallery, the programme aims to work alongside partners to place artworks across the town.

The new art map will point out the 14 latest artworks to be installed in Huntly. Image: Deveron Projects

Before the pandemic, the last Town Collection map was commissioned in 2018, when the last new art was added.

Projects coordinator Zuzana Fryntová said the organisation was “excited” to launch its replacement.

Work on it began this year alongside six other projects.

📍 New Town Collection Art Map Deveron Projects has a collection of over 80 artworks made by artists in residence over…

Posted by Deveron Projects on Friday, 21 July 2023

Zuzanna added: “There have been Huntly art maps before but this one introduces new artworks installed just this year.

“The new Town Collection map highlights 14 distinct artworks, a selection across years, project focus and artwork media made on the basis of accessibility and thinking about the different ways audiences experience a space like Huntly.”

Where can I find the maps?

Free map will first be available on Saturday, August 5 at the Huntly Farmers’ Market.

The new route will take in new art installations, including the works of Januario Jano, Irineu Destourelles and Jacqueline Donachie.

For those wanting more, there will be two guided tours will also run on the day from Square Deal.

A shorter trail around the artworks in the Square will begin at 10am, while a longer route around Huntly will start from 11.30am.

Jacqueline Donachie’s print ‘Slow Down Contrail’ installed at Sami Barbers. Image: Deveron Projects

The maps will also be available to collect from Huntly railway station, Orb’s Bookshop, Huntly library, the Barter Shop and the visitor centre by Huntly Castle from Wednesday, August 9.

