Image of man who may hold information on serious assault in Inverness released by police

An image of a man who may have information on a “serious assault” which took place in Inverness earlier this year has been released by police.

Police have published the photo of a man in an attempt to gain new information on the incident which took place on Saturday, January 7, in Inverness this year.

The assault occurred on Baron Taylor Street in the city at around 3.25am.

The man pictured is described as being around 6ft, of medium build and with dark hair and facial hair. He was waring a khaki green jacket and denim jeans and may also have a piercing in his left eyebrow.

Police stated they are keen to speak to the man as he may have new information which can help assist with their inquiries.

They added: “We encourage him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number CR/3010/23 of January 7, 2023.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.