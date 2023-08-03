Patience pays off for Gary Manson as Wick Academy sign Ross Gunn

Player-manager Gary Manson is pleased his three-year pursuit to bring Ross Gunn to Wick Academy is over.

The attacker has joined his local side on a two-year deal from Brora Rangers.

Gunn, 22, came through the youth ranks at Inverness Caley Thistle and had a loan spell in the Breedon Highland League with Fort William.

After leaving the Caley Jags in 2020 he spent two years with Rothes before switching to Brora a year ago.

Since becoming Scorries boss three years ago Manson has been keen to sign Gunn.

He said: “Since my very first day as manager I think I’ve been after Ross.

“When I came into the job it coincided with when Ross left Caley Thistle.

“I tried to get him then but missed out and he went to Rothes instead.

“Then when he left Rothes I tried again and lost out to Brora so it’s been three years in the making to get him to Wick but I’m delighted we’ve got him now.”

‘There’s a lot more to come’

Gunn is set to make his debut on Saturday when Wick face Deveronvale at Harmsworth Park and Manson is looking forward to seeing him in black and white.

He added: “Ross brings a bit of everything. He’s got fantastic energy and enthusiasm, he never stops for the whole 90 minutes.

“He can beat a player and cause problems or set up others with his passing and crossing.

“Ross will also bring goals and in the final third he’s the all-round package really.

“Sometimes with players in those areas you don’t get the work-rate and desire to always do a shift for the team, but Ross certainly has that.

“Ross also has good experience at this level. He was on loan at Fort William when he was at Caley Thistle and then he’s had three years with Rothes and Brora.

“During that time he’s also won a couple of trophies and that’s always good experience to have.

“On his day I think Ross is one of the best young players in the league, he’s still only 22 and there’s a lot more to come from him yet.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll get the best of him, there’s no travelling for him now, he’s playing on his doorstep and will be able to train twice a week with us.

“I think he’ll reap the benefits of signing for us and we’ll reap the benefits of having him.”

Elsewhere, Keith have transferred listed Tom Andrews.

Player Transfer Listed:

We can advise that Midfielder Tom Andrews has been put on the transfer list Interested parties should contact Michael Brown 📧 football@Keithfc.com or by calling 07583 439627 pic.twitter.com/eeNwW6Db7Z — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) August 3, 2023

The midfielder has been with the Maroons for two years and interested parties are asked to contact Kynoch Park director of football Michael Brown.