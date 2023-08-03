Patience pays off for Gary Manson as Wick Academy sign Ross Gunn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Patience pays off for Gary Manson as Wick Academy sign Ross Gunn

The 22-year-old has joined the Scorries from Brora Rangers.

By Callum Law
Ross Gunn, pictured during his time with Rothes, has signed for Wick Academy
Ross Gunn, pictured during his time with Rothes, has signed for Wick Academy

Player-manager Gary Manson is pleased his three-year pursuit to bring Ross Gunn to Wick Academy is over.

The attacker has joined his local side on a two-year deal from Brora Rangers.

Gunn, 22, came through the youth ranks at Inverness Caley Thistle and had a loan spell in the Breedon Highland League with Fort William.

After leaving the Caley Jags in 2020 he spent two years with Rothes before switching to Brora a year ago.

Since becoming Scorries boss three years ago Manson has been keen to sign Gunn.

He said: “Since my very first day as manager I think I’ve been after Ross.

“When I came into the job it coincided with when Ross left Caley Thistle.

“I tried to get him then but missed out and he went to Rothes instead.

“Then when he left Rothes I tried again and lost out to Brora so it’s been three years in the making to get him to Wick but I’m delighted we’ve got him now.”

‘There’s a lot more to come’

Gunn is set to make his debut on Saturday when Wick face Deveronvale at Harmsworth Park and Manson is looking forward to seeing him in black and white.

He added: “Ross brings a bit of everything. He’s got fantastic energy and enthusiasm, he never stops for the whole 90 minutes.

“He can beat a player and cause problems or set up others with his passing and crossing.

“Ross will also bring goals and in the final third he’s the all-round package really.

“Sometimes with players in those areas you don’t get the work-rate and desire to always do a shift for the team, but Ross certainly has that.

Wick player-manager Gary Manson is pleased to have signed Ross Gunn

“Ross also has good experience at this level. He was on loan at Fort William when he was at Caley Thistle and then he’s had three years with Rothes and Brora.

“During that time he’s also won a couple of trophies and that’s always good experience to have.

“On his day I think Ross is one of the best young players in the league, he’s still only 22 and there’s a lot more to come from him yet.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll get the best of him, there’s no travelling for him now, he’s playing on his doorstep and will be able to train twice a week with us.

“I think he’ll reap the benefits of signing for us and we’ll reap the benefits of having him.”

Elsewhere, Keith have transferred listed Tom Andrews.

The midfielder has been with the Maroons for two years and interested parties are asked to contact Kynoch Park director of football Michael Brown.

